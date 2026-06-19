Scottie Scheffler Announces Personal News With Wife Meredith During US Open

Scottie Scheffler’s life at home has become busier after the birth of Remy. He often finds himself cutting practice short to enjoy time with the two young toddlers and his wife, Meredith.

In fact, Scheffler fantasizes about enjoying the normal things amid chasing the career grand slam at the U.S. Open this week, per People.

“Immediately when the season ends, the first thing I want to do is just spend the time at home,” he says.

Scheffler and Meredith welcomed their first son, Bennett, in May of 2024. Ever since then, the soon-to-be-30-year-old has really been loving fatherhood.

“Bennett is hilarious. ” He’s just your typical little boy,” he revealed. “He loves cars and trucks and dirt. He loves golf, he loves sports, and I look forward to just being able to be there and experience those things with him.”

Bennett’s brother Remy joined the family in March of this year. Scheffler is getting to experience all the things again that he first felt after Bennett.

“Just getting a little smile and helping him fall asleep. When they’re that age and they fall asleep on you, it’s the greatest,” Scheffler expressed to People.

Scottie Scheffler’s Wife Meredith Sacrifices A Lot

Scheffler and Meredith met in high school. They started dating in their senior year and have been together for more than a decade.

The couple exchanged vows in 2020, soon after which Scheffler’s career took off.

“It’s just amazing to see how far our lives have come, and now we have two little ones. It’s a bit surreal,” Scheffler expressed. “When you date in high school, you never really know how things are going to work out.”

Even during this chaotic phase of the Scheffler household, Meredith does more of the heavy lifting to allow her husband to focus more on golf.

“It takes a lot of work for me to be able to do this for a living and it’s a lot of sacrifice for [Meredith]. To be able to celebrate those moments for both of us is really cool,” he says.

Scottie Scheffler Doubles Down on Open Championship Comments

Last year, Scheffler delivered one of the most philosophical statements of the year. He mentioned that despite the wins and the trophies, the feeling of winning lasts for very little. Life goes on like before.

He explained more of that feeling to People.

“I could feel I was kind of rambling, and I was kind of like, ‘Oh man, [I hope] I didn’t say anything a little stupid.’ I was just trying to communicate, yes, I love competition,” he said, referring to his previous statement.

“But I think, once you accomplish something, you wake up the morning after and you’re like, ‘Okay, I still have to get breakfast.’ Life still goes on.”

Scheffler’s family still takes priority over golf.

“I’m so grateful for the accomplishments,” he says, “but at the end of the day, it doesn’t change who I am as a person.”