Meredith Scudder, Scottie Scheffler’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scottie Scheffler is married to Meredith Scudder, his high school sweetheart. The 2022 Masters Tournament winner and his wife, who dated long-distance throughout college, tied the knot in December 2020. The couple now lives together in Dallas, Texas.

Here's what you need to know about Scottie Scheffler's wife Meredith Scudder:

1. Scottie Scheffler & Meredith Scudder Met in High School & Had a Long-Distance Relationship Through College

Scheffler and Scudder met while attending Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas. Though they first met in the summer before their freshman year, the two didn’t begin dating until they were seniors. While speaking with Golf Digest, Scheffler said they met at someone’s birthday party in the summer after eighth grade. Scudder shared, “I was new to the high school and I didn’t know anyone in the class so I went and sat right next to Scottie because I remembered him. I was feeling really bold,” she laughed.

She said when she first met him, he was pretty shy, to which Scheffler joked was because he felt “intimidated” around her. Scudder explained, “At the beginning of high school I always thought he had a super humble ambiance about him, that he was just a really down-to-earth guy that doesn’t take himself too seriously. Even when he had amazing accomplishments, that wasn’t the most important thing about him.”

After graduating from high school, the couple began dating long-distance as they attended two different Texas universities, which are in fact athletic rivals. Scheffler attended the University of Texas and studied finance, while Scudder obtained a degree in communications with a minor in business at Texas A&M University. During her time in college, Scudder spent three months in Zambia on an internship, her LinkedIn shows.

Scheffler said the two are best friends and praised his now-wife for supporting him through his career and all of the traveling that it entails. “It’s just great to have her support through all this,” he confessed to Golf Digest. Scheffler proposed to Scudder in June 2020 during a hike at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Texas, according to her Instagram post about the event. According to Heavy, she shared in her post, “YES! I can’t believe God gave me my best friend to spend the rest of my life with. Can’t wait to be your wife, Scottie!!!!”

2. Scottie Scheffler & Meredith Scudder Tied the Knot in December 2020

Scudder and Scheffler married on December 4, 2020, at Arlington Hall in Dallas, Texas, with a “Winter Wonderland” theme. The venue was described by John Cain Photography as decorated with white and pastel flowers, with Christmas lights wrapped around the hall’s columns. At the end of the night, the happy couple left the venue in a golf cart.

On December 4, 2021, Scheffler posted in tribute to their one-year anniversary. “Very grateful for one year of marriage to my best friend!” he wrote on Instagram. “God is good💯.”

Despite Scheffler’s professional success, the couple still lives a very humble lifestyle. They are based in Dallas, Texas, where Essential Golf shared that they are known as “down-to-earth.” In fact, even after winning the Masters in 2022, Scheffler continued to drive his car from his college days, the publication reported.

3. Scottie Scheffler & His Wife Live a ‘Very Normal Life’ Together

Scottie Scheffler: "My identity isn't a golf score. Like Meredith told me this morning, if you win this golf tournament, if you lose by ten shots, if you never win another golf tournament again, I'm still going to love you, you're still going to be the same person." 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Cugq9zufnj — LKD (@LukeKerrDineen) April 11, 2022

Scudder and Scheffler live a “very normal life,” the pro revealed in a Masters tournament press conference. When asked what he likes to do outside of golfing, he shared that one of his favorite activities with his wife is playing board games.

Faith is also an important part of both of their lives. Scudder attended a Christian grade school in Texas and interned for Family Legacy in Zambia, an organization that aims to “glorify God by serving the vulnerable and orphaned children of Zambia so they can live up to their God-given potential,” according to the company’s mission statement.

Beyond that, Scheffler has spilled that they both love “The Office” and will often rewatch the show together. During the 2022 Masters Tournament, he said his plan for one of the evenings was to unwind with Scudder and watch the show.

“My wife used to not like the show, and it’s by far my favorite show. I love it,” he said, according to Golf Channel. “She used to watch random episodes with me and she’s like, ‘This show is stupid, why do you watch that?’ I finally convinced her to start it from the beginning, and she loves it and she’s cracking up.”

He also said, “Tonight, I’m looking forward to just chilling. … I’m just looking forward to sitting back and giggling a little bit and eating some good food.”

4. Meredith Scudder Works for a Nonprofit in Dallas & She Said She Feels Really Grateful to Work With Them

Scudder currently works for Behind Every Door (BED), a nonprofit in Dallas. The organization creates programs for children and youth after school who experience poverty across five pillars: engagement, exploration, education, expression and encounter. Scudder works as the director of curating opportunities.

“Everyone deserves to have dreams and goals and to be able to pursue those dreams and goals,” she told Essential Golf of her work with the non-profit. “I believe everyone has unique gifting. I love being part of an organization that is showing kids their giftings and giving them a chance to not only discover those gifts but see who God created them to be.”

She said she really enjoys BED because it comes from a place of teamwork and partnership. She explained that the organization doesn’t impose on children what it thinks they need but instead listens to every member of the community. “The heart of BED is to walk alongside people,” Scudder shared. “After all, every child and family is unique and their needs are so personal.”

She said she feels really grateful to have the opportunity to work with BED and that Scheffler is a big supporter of the organization as well. Both of them grew up with opportunities and had comfortable childhoods, she said, and that’s the main reason she revealed that she feels the need to give back. “Working for Behind Every Door has brought me back to what really matters in this life,” she shared. “I need that reminder daily. I am so thankful to work for BED.”

5. Scottie Scheffler Said His Wife Didn’t Know Anything About Golf When They Met But She’s Very Supportive of His Pro Career

While Scudder is a very supportive partner to Scheffler, he did confess that she knew nothing about golf when he met her and shared a funny anecdote about the first time she found out he was golfing at a high level. He said they were in high school and dating and was able to play in the Byron Nelson as a high school student in 2014. “I was at her house one day, we were hanging out with her dad or something and the commercial came on TV,” he shared at a press conference.

He said Scudder asked him, “Wait a minute. Isn’t that next weekend? Isn’t that what you’re doing?” He said he replied that it was and she told him, “Wow, that’s cool,” he laughed as he recounted the story.

Despite not knowing the sport, Scheffler said Scudder has learned a lot, especially from spending so much time with his family, who all love golf. He also said that she’s been a great support system and his wife really helped him during the 2022 Masters when he was very stressed out. “I cried like a baby this morning,” he confessed in his post-win press conference.

“I was so stressed out,” he continued, “I didn’t know what to do. I was sitting there telling Meredith, ‘I don’t think I’m ready for this. I’m not ready, I don’t feel like I’m ready for this kind of stuff, and I just felt overwhelmed.’” He said his wife replied to him, “Who are you to say that you are not ready?” He added, “So what we talked about is that God is in control and that the Lord is leading me; and if today is my time, it’s my time.”