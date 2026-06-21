Scottie Scheffler Brutally Honest on US Open Chances, Playing with Wyndham Clark Sunday

Scottie Scheffler is tied for second place and playing in the final group on Sunday at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills alongside leader Wyndham Clark, but Scheffler’s march to history will be an uphill climb — and he knows it.

Speaking with lead NBC golf analyst Mike Tirico following his third-round 69 on Saturday, Scheffler talked about his brutal fight to get to minus-1 for the tournament and enter the final 18 holes as one of just five players under par.

“Just trying to hit some good shots,” Scheffler said. “Around this golf course, you can’t really force things.”

The world’s No. 1 golfer was one of just two players to break par in Round 3, which bodes well for his chances to capture the title and complete the career grand slam (winning all four major tournaments at least once) on what is both Father’s Day and Scheffler’s 30th birthday on Sunday.

Tirico mentioned the potential accomplishment staring Scheffler in the face, though said he wouldn’t ask him to talk about it with one round left to play. Scheffler’s response to the comment was brutally honest, which has become a trademark of his over the last couple years when talking about the sport and his place in it.

“I think we’re all aware,” Scheffler said with a chuckle.

Scottie Scheffler Trails Final-Round Playing Partner Wyndham Clark by 6 Shots

Three other players — Sam Stevens, Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala — join Scheffler at one-under heading into Sunday, though all will tee off in front of him and Clark tomorrow afternoon.

Tirico asked Scheffler how important it is to be in the final group on the fourth day of a major championship before it was clear Scheffler would win that right.

“It’s always better than being in the second-to-last group,” Scheffler responded.

Closing the gap on Clark alone will be a hard enough task in its own right. Clark made par save after par save with an excellent display of putting on Saturday, salvaging an even-par round of 70 and heading into the final 18 holes with a score of minus-7 — six shots up on Scheffler and the rest of the small group at minus-1.

Scottie Scheffler Looking to Win Major Championship in Comeback Fashion for 1st Time in Career

Clark shot a 6-under round of 64 to open the tournament and has held the lead ever since, playing the last 36 holes a combined 1-under to position himself for his second major victory. He also won the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023.

Meanwhile, Scheffler has captured four major titles in his career, including two Masters Championships (2022, 2024) as well as both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship (formerly known as the British Open) last year.

Scheffler has held a 54-hole lead all four times he has won a major championship, an advantage he won’t have on Sunday. Still, he is battle-tested and told Tirico that Shinnecock Hills has him battle-ready for Sunday.

“I’m pleased with the way I played today,” Scheffler said. “I’ve been fighting — fighting like heck all week.”