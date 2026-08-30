Scottie Scheffler’s Name Returns to the FedExCup Trophy

The final round of the FedExCup is over. Incredibly, for the second time in his career, Scottie Scheffler stands at the center of the end-of-season celebration, holding the coveted FedExCup Trophy for all to see.

Last year, fans watched as Tommy Fleetwood triumphantly lifted the FedExCup Trophy following his first-ever PGA Tour win. This year, it was Scheffler’s turn once again. Having won back in 2024, Scheffler enjoyed another dominant season, and the world No. 1 now has his name engraved on the iconic trophy for the second time. Further solidifying his name in golf history.

FedExCup Trophy

First crafted in 2007, the perpetual FedExCup Trophy was created by Tiffany & Co. and designed with golf in mind. Its most distinctive feature is the elegant swoop incorporated into both the trophy and its handles, a shape intended to mimic the smooth curve of a golf swing. The top and bottom meet with a solid titanium golf ball design in the center, joining the two together.

The trophy stands 21.5 inches tall and weighs 33 pounds. It sits atop a 12-inch wooden base, where the names of each FedExCup champion are permanently engraved. With 48 spots, it creates a visual record of the players who have reached the top of the PGA Tour’s season-long standings.

While the original trophy remains with the PGA Tour, each champion receives a smaller replica to keep permanently. Known as the keeper trophy, the replica measures 13.25 inches and gives each FedExCup winner a piece of the history for them to take home. And now, Scheffler’s name joins the list once again.

2026 Tour Championship

With his victory, Scheffler capped off another remarkable season in fitting fashion. His 2026 campaign began with a win at The American Express and ended nearly eight months later with another trophy at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. In between, Scheffler continued to establish himself as one of the most dominant players in the game with another win at the FedEx St. Jude and plenty of top 10 finishes all throughout the season.

Entering Sunday’s final round, Scheffler was three shots behind third-round leader Viktor Hovland. As he is often seen doing, Scheffler produced the kind of final-round golf that has become associated with his name.

The world No. 1 carded a 4-under 66 on Sunday. He finished the tournament at 16 under par and secured the Tour Championship title. With his win comes another FedExCup, just as he had won back in 2024.

The victory adds another significant achievement to an already impressive resume. Scheffler’s combination of consistency and the ability to perform under pressure have made him one of the most well-known golfers in history, and the greatest player of his generation. The addition of his second FedExCup title only strengthens that case.

As he prepares to lift the trophy, the moment will be about more than the end of another epic season. It will also mark another chapter in Scheffler’s growing legacy. Soon, his name will once again be etched into the trophy’s wooden base, joining the champions who came before him. For Scheffler, however, there is no reason to believe the engraving is the last one we’ll see.