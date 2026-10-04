Scottie Scheffler’s Swing Without the Wild Footwork Is Not What You’d Expect

You could tell it was awkward, but Scottie Scheffler showed viewers what it looks like when he hits a tee shot without his signature footwork.

While a guest on Fore Play Golf — Barstool Sports’ YouTube golf channel — Scheffler was asked if he could swing without moving his feet the way he does when he swings a golf club. Scheffler responded that he can, but it doesn’t feel natural. The crew wanted to see the swing, so the world’s top-ranked men’s golfer demonstrated. it.

Scheffler Ditches The Fancy Footwork

Scheffler isn’t just recognized for how dominant a golfer he is, but for his unconventional, highly effective swing — including distinctive footwork that’s become a notable part of his game.

It’s the type of footwork that few can do, but many have tried to emulate. It’s unique to say the least, and many have wondered whether he can swing “normally”.

He was asked if he’s ever experimented with trying to keep his feet still, and he says, “It just doesn’t feel very natural.” When asked if there was ever a time he swung like what he was about to do, he shook his head no. “I don’t know, I don’t think so.”

Play

Scheffler teed one up and hit a perfect fade right down the middle of the fairway.

Scheffler Said He’s Had To Explain His Swing to PGA Legends

“Last time I tried to do this, I was on the range with Faldo,” started Scheffler. “It was three years ago, and he wasn’t a huge fan of my footwork, and I kind of pulled him over and just started asking him questions.” He said Faldo asked if he could do it normal and “I was like, yeah. So I did it, and he asked me how it felt. I said it just kind of feels robotic. And he was like, ‘OK, I guess it makes sense.'”

Faldo wasn’t trying to change Scheffler’s swing or force him to do it differently. He simply wanted to understand why Scheffler moves his feet the way he does. “I felt like I won him over in a few minutes,” laughed Scheffler.

He then swung the club, and the Fore Play crew said it looked like his legs were stuck in concrete. “That’s what it felt like,” responded Scheffler. “It felt like I couldn’t turn through.”

Fans Chimed In On Scheffler’s Unorthodox Footwork

“Swing. Your. Swing. Most important piece of golf advice you’ll ever get,” wrote on fan. “You could tell it was awkward,” noted another. “That’s the nicest awkward swing I’ve ever seen,” wrote one more follower.

The reality is, Scheffler can swing the club and move his feet like most golfers do. He just doesn’t like to because it doesn’t feel natural for him. It’s hard to critique his results.