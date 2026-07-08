Scottie Scheffler Has On-Brand Reflection to Personal Milestone

It doesn’t sound like Scottie Scheffler is losing any sleep — or hair — over his recent 30th birthday, as the No. 1 player in the world offered an on-brand reflection of leaving his 20s behind.

Scheffler turned the big 3-0 on June 21, which just so happened to be the final day of the 2026 US Open. Scheffler failed to run down Wyndham Clark, a championship win that would have earned Scheffler the career grand slam. Yet it should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed the four-time major champion that he’s not really concerned about the number of candles on his birthday cake.

Scottie Scheffler Not Doing Much Reflecting After Turning 30

Asked whether he had done any reflection on the end of his 20s, Scheffler deadpanned “Not really,” before elaborating — slightly.

“I still feel young. Then I look in the mirror, and I’m like, man, I’m getting old,” Scheffler told reporters at the Genesis Scottish Open. “Turning 30, now we are in the midst of the season, so I haven’t had much time to sit around.

” … Yeah, sometimes I feel old sometimes. I feel young. My hair has been receding for years, so 30 is not going to have any effect on that. Yeah, I don’t have a good answer. Wish I had something better. Blame it on the jet lag.”

Scheffler’s hair quip is well-timed. He just got his ears lowered, and he’s returning to Europe where he won The Open Championship last summer. TaylorMade celebrated their guy’s win with an image that appeared to enhance Scheffler’s hairline with the help of Photoshop.

Is Age Catching Up to Scottie Scheffler?

Scheffler isn’t really one for major introspection, at least not in the traditional sense. He made waves a year ago across the pond when he delivered his now-famous soliloquy about the meaning of life and pursuit of professional excellence. Certainly, Scheffler wants to live a meaningful life, and yes, he does want to win every golf tournament he plays. But it’s clear his perspective is different than a lot of people, especially his age.

That has worked pretty well for him up to this point. Scheffler has earned more than $114 million for his on-course performance, and one can only guess how much his off-course deals with companies like Nike and TaylorMade add to his bottom line. He has 20 career wins that include a pair of Masters titles as well as a Claret Jug and a Wannamaker Trophy.

Interestingly, Scheffler is enduring a slight down season, at least by his lofty standards. He won The American Express in January to begin his season but has failed to get one across the line since, despite making 14 of 14 cuts with nine top-10s and an astounding four runner-up finishes.

“I think the discourse last year and the year before was what he’s doing and making look so easy is so incredibly hard,” The Fried Egg’s Andy Johnson said on a recent episode of “The Shotgun Start” podcast.

“Now, he looks a little more human. This is all under the veil of him still being by far the best player in the world. His consistency has been outstanding, but the dominance isn’t there this year. … It’s like baseball statistics of your score in one-run games. When it’s a close golf tournament, it can go either way, and the bounces go one way or another, and you might lose a bunch of times even though you put yourself in position to win. That’s why, in general, we’re too hard on people that are in position to win and don’t get it done.”

Scheffler is still the best player in the world, and his luck will almost certainly turn again. But he’s not getting any younger, either.