The 154th Open Championship Field: Who Has Qualified for Royal Birkdale

With just one week left until The 154th Open kicks off, here’s a look at who has qualified for the final major championship of the 2026 season at Royal Birkdale.

Who Has Qualified for The Open

The 154th Open begins on July 16 in Southport, England. Below is the list of players who have qualified so far, listed in alphabetical order by last name. Notably, Max Homa recently secured his place in the field with a solo second-place finish at the John Deere Classic.

A

Ludvig Aberg; Angel Ayora

B

Sam Bairstow; Matthew Baldwin; Jose Luis Ballester Barrio; Daniel Berger; Akshay Bhatia; Dan Bradbury; Keegan Bradley; Michael Brennan; Jacob Bridgeman; Daniel Brown; Jack Buchanan (a); Sam Burns

C

Laurie Canter; Patrick Cantlay; Bud Cauley; Eugenio Chacarra; Tiger Christensen; Stewart Cink; Wyndham Clark; Darren Clarke; Eric Cole; Corey Conners; Pierceson Coody; Martin Couvra

D

MJ Daffue; Jason Day; Alejandro De Castro Piera; Bryson DeChambeau; Thomas Detry; Alistair Docherty; Hennie du Plessis; David Duval

E

Nico Echavarria; Harris English

F

Alex Fitzpatrick; Matt Fitzpatrick; Tommy Fleetwood; Rickie Fowler; Ryan Fox

G

Ryan Gerard; Chris Gotterup; Stuart Grehan; Max Greyserman; Ben Griffin; Lev Grinberg

H

Harry Hall; Jeongwoo Ham; Brian Harman; Padraig Harrington; Tyrrell Hatton; Russell Henley; Lucas Herbert; Kazuki Higa; Daniel Hillier; Ryo Hisatsune; Nicolai Hojgaard; Rasmus Hojgaard; Michael Hollick; Max Homa; Billy Horschel; Viktor Hovland; David Howard (a); Mason Howell (a)

I

Sungjae Im

J

Casey Jarvis; Cameron John; Matthew Jordan

K

Kota Kaneko; Naoyuki Kataoka; Michael Kim; Si Woo Kim; Tom Kim; Kurt Kitiyama; Jake Knapp; Kazuma Kobori; Brooks Koepka

L

Frederic Lacroix; Joakim Lagergren; Fifa Laopakdee (a); Francesco Laporta; Min Woo Lee; Haotong Li; Shane Lowry.

M

Robert MacIntyre; Hideki Matsuyama; Matt McCarty; Jack McDonald; Rory McIlroy; Tom McKibbin; Maverick McNealy; Keith Mitchell; Francesco Molinari; Collin Morikawa

N

Ryutaro Nagano; Keita Nakajima; Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen; James Nicholas; Joaquin Niemann; Alex Noren; Shaun Norris; Andrew Novak

O

Louis Oosthuizen

P

John Parry; Marco Penge; Marcus Plunkett; J.T. Poston; David Puig; Mateo Pulcini (a)

R

Jon Rahm; Aaron Rai; Patrick Reed; Kristoffer Reitan; Justin Rose; Antoine Rozner; Nevill Ruiter (a)

S

Adrien Saddier; Jayden Schaper; Xander Schauffele; Scottie Scheffler; Adam Scott; Baard Bjoernevik Skogen; Tom Sloman; Alex Smalley; Cameron Smith; Jordan Smith; Travis Smyth; Matthew Southgate; JJ Spaun; Jordan Spieth; Henrik Stenson; Sam Stevens; Sepp Straka; Jackson Suber; Andy Sullivan; Caleb Surratt; Jesper Svensson

T

Nick Taylor; Sahith Theegala; Justin Thomas; Austin Truslow

U

Peter Uihlein

V

Sami Valimaki; Scott Vincent

W

Matt Wallace; Tim Wiedemeyer; Bernd Weisberger; Gary Woodland

Y

Jiho Yang; Ren Yonezawa; Cameron Young

Big Names Not In The Field

Notably, Sergio Garcia failed to qualify for The Open, and won’t be teeing off.

The following players earned exemptions into the championship but will not compete:

Paul Lawrie, Justin Leonard, John Daly, Tiger Woods, Todd Hamilton, Ben Curtis, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, and Zach Johnson.

A few spots still remain available in the field. One will go to the highest-finishing player not already exempt at the Genesis Scottish Open, which serves as an Open Qualifying Series event.

One additional spot will be awarded through the inaugural Last Chance Qualifier, which will be held at Royal Birkdale on the Monday of Open Championship week. Twelve players will compete for the final place in the championship to secure their spot at the major championship.

If the field is still shy of 156 players after those events, The R&A will fill the remaining spots from its reserve list based on the Official World Golf Ranking.