How Old Are Tiger Woods’ Children?

Tiger Woods has two children from his past marriage to Elin Nordegren. The former couple, who divorced in 2010, has a 15-year-old daughter, named Sam Alexis Woods and a 14-year-old son named Charlie Axel Woods. Woods and Nordegren share custody of the two kids and have said that they have a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Was Born in 2007 & Is 15 Years Old

Play

Sam Woods: World Golf Hall of Fame Presenter Speech – Tiger Woods (2022 Induction) Watch Sam Woods' full length presenters speech of Tiger Woods at the World Golf Hall of Fame. #GolfHOF #PGATour #Golf #GOAT #Tiger 2022-03-22T17:42:43Z

Woods’ eldest child is his daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, who was born on June 18, 2007, and is 15 years old. Her parents, Woods and Nordegren, said they picked her name in tribute to the golfer’s childhood nickname. After she was born, Woods shared in an interview that his father had always called him Sam, even though his real name is Eldrick, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

“We wanted to have a name that would be meaningful to either side of the family, my side or Elin’s side, because she was born (the day after) Father’s Day,” Woods shared. “It just happened to fit. My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger. I would ask him, ‘Why don’t you ever call me Tiger?’ He says, ‘Well, you look more like a Sam.'”

Woods shared that his daughter was a lot more interested in soccer than golf but said it was completely fine with him. “As long as they have a good time playing sports,” he told Golf in 2018. “I find that a lot of fun now, to be able to physically get out and pass the ball around with [my kids]. I get such a big kick out of watching them compete and play. It’s so much fun to see how happy and passionate they are about soccer.”

In an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, Woods confessed that he loved being a girl dad and said his daughter had taught him patience. He told Pinkett Smith that he’ll always see her as his “little girl” and doesn’t want her to ever leave home.

While Woods’ children have often been seen at golf tournaments supporting their father, his daughter opened up a bit more about her relationship with the pro golfer at his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame. “His continual presence has been a significant pattern throughout our relationship,” she shared in a speech, “whether it’s on Facetime or school pickup or violin concerts or when we fail to teach our dogs tricks, he’s always there.”

She spoke about the scary moments for the family after Woods’ major car accident in 2021, which saw him suffer horrific injuries to his right leg. “We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not,” Sam said. “Now, you’re not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this, because you’re a fighter, you’ve defied the odds every time.”

Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Axel Woods Was Born in 2009 & He Is 14 Years Old

Woods’ second child, a son named Charlie Axel Woods, was born on February 8, 2009, and is now 14 years old. The golfer said that he and Nordegren named him Charlie because it “just fit,” and his middle name is in honor of Nordegren’s brother, People reported.

Woods’ son has been seen competing on the golf course alongside the pro, including at the PNC Championship Pro-Am the last three years. Woods described in an interview afterward that he would be cherishing the memories of playing alongside his son forever, telling Golf Channel, “The fact that we were able to have this experience together — it’s memories for a lifetime.”

While speaking with Pinkett Smith about his son’s talent on the golf course, he made it clear that he would never pressure Charlie into the sport but said, “I just don’t want him to hate the game.” So far, Woods’ son doesn’t seem to hate it and has been thriving at various tournaments, which Woods said was inspiring him through his recovery process after his traumatic car accident.

“I went to golf tournaments to watch him play, and I’m looking at some of these scores he’s shooting and I said, How the hell are you shooting such high scores? I gotta go check this out,” he told Golf Digest. He said he gave his son advice about losing his temper and said he didn’t care if Charlie got mad over a bad hole but wanted him to be “100 percent committed to the next shot.”

“That next shot should be the most important shot in your life,” he continued. “It should be more important than breathing. Once you understand that concept, then I think you’ll get better.’ And as the rounds went on throughout the summer, he’s gotten so much better.”