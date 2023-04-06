Where Is Tiger Woods Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Now?

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren went through a very publicized divorce in 2010 amid claims of Woods’ infidelities, but the two are actually on much better terms now. Woods and Nordegren, a Swedish-born model, married in Barbados in October 2004 and had two kids together. They divorced in 2010, although they have a good co-parenting relationship now.

Here’s what you need to know about where Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren is now:

Elin Nordegren Obtained a Degree in Psychology & Has 2 More Kids With Her Partner, Jordan Cameron

Play

2014 Outstanding Graduating Senior, Elin Nordegren, Commencement Speech This year's Outstanding Graduating Senior of the Hamilton Holt School at Rollins College is Elin Nordegren. Video by Jennifer DeWitt, Rollins College Marketing & Communications 2014-05-10T15:43:12Z

Nordegren has been very busy since her split from Woods over 10 years ago, when she walked away from their marriage with around $100 million, according to USA Today and several other sources. At the time, she told People, “Money doesn’t make you happy, but I have to be honest: It is making some things easier. I have the opportunity to be with my children as much I want, and I am able to travel to see my family and also have them come here as often as I like.”

She put her focus back on her studies, completing the psychology degree she’d been working on when she was with Woods. The former model had her studies on the back burner while she accompanied Woods on tour, taking one class at a time over nine years, the publication reported. “I want to find a way to contribute and make a positive difference in people’s lives,” she said of her choice of degree.

She graduated from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, in 2014 and gave the commencement address for her graduating class. According to a People article from 2018, Nordegren was set to receive her master’s degree in psychology in May 2018.

Nordegren had a few relationships after her split from Woods and in 2017, she began dating Jordan Cameron, a retired NFL tight end who played for the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.

“Elin is very private, she has been dating Jordan for a number of years, and they have kept their relationship very under wraps,” a source told Page Six in 2019. “Her friends are so happy for her because he is wonderful.” The publication reported that they met at Art Basel in Miami. Nordegren and Cameron welcomed a son on October 4, 2019, whose name is Arthur Nordegren Cameron.

She had another baby with Cameron in December 2022, according to golf writer Jason Sobel. He tweeted on December 17, 2022, “Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into the camera and congratulated Elin, Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom. She gave birth to a baby this past Thursday.”

Elin Nordegren & Tiger Woods Have a Friendly Relationship Now & Co-Parent Well

Elin Nordegren on hand to watch her son Charlie and ex-husband Tiger Woods do their thing! pic.twitter.com/Kh3NDsODR0 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) December 20, 2020

Woods and Nordegren are friends now and have been for several years. Nordegren told People in 2014, “I have moved on and I am in a good place. My relationship with Tiger is centered around our children and we are doing really good – we really are – and I am so happy that is the case. He is a great father.”

Woods opened up about their friendship in an interview with TIME in 2015. “Having the relationship that I have now with her is fantastic,” he shared. “She’s one of my best friends. We’re able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids.”

“She talks to me about her life, I talk to her about my life,” he continued. “We try and help each other out on all occasions. And we work through it with the kids, the parenting program. She is one of my best friends now, and it’s all because of my kids.”