Tiger Woods’ Daughter Said This About His Comeback — Now It Hits Differently

Tiger Woods’ daughter Sam Woods’ emotional words about her father’s 2021 car accident are receiving renewed attention following another frightening incident involving the 15-time major champion.

Sam delivered a memorable speech while introducing her father at his 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame induction, reflecting on how uncertain his future had seemed just a year earlier.

“About a year ago, you were stuck in your hospital bed at one of your ultimate lows, at one of the scariest moments of your life and ours,” Sam said. “We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not.”

She then celebrated how far Woods had come.

“Now, not only are you being inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet,” she said.

Those comments have resurfaced after Woods was involved in another vehicle crash near his family’s home in Jupiter Island, Florida, on March 27.

Sam Woods’ Emotional Speech Recalled Tiger Woods’ 2021 Recovery

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Woods’ 2021 accident resulted in serious injuries and a lengthy recovery that significantly affected his golf career.

Sam made clear during her Hall of Fame speech that the situation had also taken a toll on the family, including herself and younger brother Charlie Woods.

Her tribute focused on her father’s persistence in recovering and eventually returning to public life and competitive golf.

This time, Woods reportedly avoided significant injuries.

The March 27 crash occurred around 2 p.m. on a residential road near his home. Woods reportedly attempted to overtake a truck before his SUV clipped the vehicle and overturned.

Pedestrians helped Woods exit through the passenger side.

According to an affidavit cited in reports about the accident, deputies wrote, “Woods stated he was looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station and did not notice the vehicle in front of him slowing down.”

Woods has continued to stay largely away from competitive golf, although questions about a potential return remain.

Woods Has Discussed a Possible New Path Back to Golf According to His Former Foe

Woods turned 50 in December, making him eligible to compete on the PGA Tour Champions.

Four-time major winner Ernie Els revealed in July that he has spoken directly with Woods about potentially playing on the senior circuit.

“He’s always welcome; he knows that,” Els said. “We had the discussion about the Champions Tour, and he asked me about it, and he started warming to it.”

Woods has spent much of the later stages of his career managing injuries while still attempting to compete in golf’s biggest events when physically able.

The PGA Tour Champions could provide another route back to regular competition.

“He’s a busy guy; he’s got a lot of responsibility,” Els said. “He’s always been very busy, shifting around the last four or five years, a lot of stuff behind the scenes. I’ll keep knocking on his door. I think this is the type of golf course that would really suit him.”

Woods has not announced plans to join the PGA Tour Champions or provided a timetable for another competitive start.

Tiger Woods Could Make Another Public Appearance in September

Woods could still have a busy September even without a tournament on his schedule.

According to TWLegion, he is scheduled to appear in court on September 8 in connection with charges stemming from the March rollover crash. TWLegion reported that Woods previously waived his arraignment and requested a jury trial, with attorney Douglas Duncan representing him during earlier proceedings.

“Tiger Woods is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on September 8th,” TWLegion reported. “It has been pushed many times due to ongoing discovery in South Florida.”

Six days later, Woods could make another public appearance at the Nexus Cup in New York on September 14.

TWLegion reported that the charity event is connected to Woods’ foundation and that he has traditionally hit golf balls for guests during the event.