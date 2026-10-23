Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Vanessa Trump Reveals Emotional Health Update After Cancer Battle

Tiger Woods‘ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, has announced she is cancer-free, six months after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis.

Trump, 48, shared the news in a 30-second Instagram video her daughter, golfer Kai Trump, posted on Friday, October 23, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The mother of five revealed that her latest test results showed no signs of cancer.

“My results came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free,” Trump said.

The announcement comes after Trump underwent surgery and additional treatment following her diagnosis in May. Throughout her treatment, Woods, 50, has reportedly remained by her side.

Vanessa Trump’s Daughter Kai Shares Her Mother’s Breast Cancer Journey

Kai, 19, announced that she sat down with her mother and Dr. Nicole Saphier for a conversation about breast cancer, treatment, and the importance of early detection.

The discussion will appear in a longer YouTube video scheduled for release Saturday, October 24.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about early detection, education, and support for those affected by breast cancer,” Kai wrote on Instagram.

“I sat down with my mom and Dr. Nicole Saphier to talk about my mom’s journey with breast cancer and learn more about prevention and early detection.

“New video out tomorrow on YouTube! Join us for this important conversation and learn how we can take proactive steps toward our health.”

Vanessa first publicly announced her diagnosis on May 20, explaining that she was working with doctors to determine her treatment.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,” she wrote on Instagram. “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

On June 13, Trump provided another update, revealing that she had “been recovering from surgery” and was “starting the second stage of my treatment.”

Tiger Woods Reportedly Supported Vanessa Trump Throughout Her Treatment

Woods reportedly made supporting Trump a priority as she underwent cancer treatment.

In June, a source told People that the 15-time major champion had been focused on his girlfriend’s recovery while also dealing with his own medical and legal issues.

“He has been amazing during Vanessa’s recent diagnosis,” the source said.

“Vanessa’s needs and issues have taken Tiger’s thoughts outside of his own legal, medical and personal struggles, which has been good for him,” the insider added. “He has given her a lot of love — even while away working on himself. It shows he has character.”

Woods had undergone treatment in Switzerland following a car crash and DUI charge earlier in the year. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on March 31, according to court documents.

The golfer completed six weeks of treatment between April and early May before returning to the United States on May 13.

Another source in Jupiter, Florida, told the outlet that the couple remained optimistic about Trump’s cancer treatment.

“Like anyone diagnosed with this disease, she is anxious but also strong and eager to move beyond,” the source said. “She is loved and receiving a great deal of support … With all of the advanced treatments and excellent healthcare facilities around her, Vanessa will continue to receive top-notch care.”

The insider also said Trump “will face some challenges in treatment but is equipped to handle it.”