Tiger Woods’ Family Life: Inside His Bond With Sam, Charlie and Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren

Tiger Woods has spent decades in the spotlight as one of golf’s biggest stars, but the 15-time major champion has also spoken openly about his role as a father to his two children, Sam and Charlie.

Woods shares his daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, 19, and his son, Charlie Axel Woods, 17, with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

The former couple married in October 2004 in Barbados before welcoming their children in 2007 and 2009. They finalized their divorce in 2010 following reports of Woods’ infidelity.

Despite their separation, Woods and Nordegren have maintained a relationship centered on raising their children.

In 2018, a source told People that the former spouses had become friends.

“They’re friends now,” the source said. “Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well.”

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Woods Finds Success in Soccer and Academics

Woods and Nordegren welcomed their daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, on June 18, 2007, in Orlando, Florida. Her name holds special meaning because Woods’ late father, Earl Woods, called him Sam throughout his childhood.

Woods introduced his daughter to golf when she was just a few weeks old, placing a club in her hands even though “she couldn’t quite hold it.” By six months old, Sam was already attending her father’s golf tournaments.

After his 2010 divorce from Nordegren, Woods said he spoke openly with his children about why their parents no longer lived together.

“I’ve taken the initiative with the kids, and told them up front, ‘Guys, the reason why we’re not in the same house, why we don’t live under the same roof, Mommy and Daddy, is because Daddy made some mistakes,'” Woods told TIME in 2015.

In July 2021, Woods said Sam had taught him “how to be more patient.” He also said that even though she was a teenager, she would always be his “little girl.”

Sam chose soccer over golf and played for The Benjamin School’s varsity girls soccer team. In 2025, she helped the team win its first Florida Class 2A FHSAA state championship.

According to USA Today, the victory marked the first state championship in the school’s girls soccer program history.

Sam also earned recognition for her accomplishments beyond the soccer field. In 2025, she received the Palm Beach Post Pathfinder Award in the sports category. She was one of three winners from The Benjamin School and the school’s only female recipient that year.

Sam went on to attend Stanford University, continuing her education after her achievements in high school.

Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Woods Follows in His Father’s Golfing Footsteps

Woods and Nordegren welcomed their son, Charlie Axel Woods, on February 8, 2009. Woods previously explained that they considered several names before choosing Charlie because it “just fit.” His middle name, Axel, honors Nordegren’s brother.

Charlie developed an interest in sports early on. By age 2, Woods said his son wanted to spend his time playing sports. He eventually began training alongside professional golfers and competing in junior tournaments.

At 11, Charlie was already winning junior golf competitions, with his father occasionally serving as his caddie.

“I get emotional about it. Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad,” Woods said about watching his son compete.

The father-son duo made their tournament debut together at the 2020 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. After the event, Woods spoke about what it meant to him.

“I don’t think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I,” he told reporters. “It’s memories for a lifetime.”

They returned to the PNC Championship in December 2021, marking Woods’ first competitive appearance since the accident.

“The last couple of years have been magical, and to be able to do it again, we’re looking forward to it,” Woods told ESPN ahead of their 2022 appearance.

In December 2024, Charlie competed alongside his father again at the PNC Championship, where his older sister, Sam, served as Woods’ caddie.

Charlie also recorded his first hole-in-one during the tournament.

In February 2026, Charlie announced another major step in his golf career: his commitment to Florida State University.

“Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!” Charlie wrote on Instagram on February 10.