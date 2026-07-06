Tiger Woods Receives Good Personal News on Monday Amid Ongoing Issues

The past few months have not been particularly kind to golf legend Tiger Woods. From his DUI arrest in March to his girlfriend Vanessa Trump being diagnosed with breast cancer, it has been a tough period.

But finally, some good news has come his way.

Full Swing, the brand in which Woods is an ambassador and stakeholder, is being acquired by Golf Channel’s parent company, Versant.

Full Swing specializes in golf technology and simulation and is the driving force behind the indoor golf tournament TGL, co-founded by Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Woods invested in the company back in 2015 and acquired a stake of between 1% and 2%, according to Front Office Sports. The company was later acquired by Bruin Capital in 2021 for $160 million.

Now, it is being sold for $530 million. Woods’ stake could be valued at close to $10.6 million.

Since becoming the face of the brand, Woods has contributed significantly to its growth and helped take it to where it is today.

Full Swing’s products are used by several golfers, including Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm, as well as other sports stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Stephen Curry. The company also provides technology for other sports, including baseball.

The deal will be closed by the end of this year, as per the report.

Judge Grants Tiger Woods’ Hospital Records Release

Florida prosecutors won access to Woods’ medical records. Judge Darren Steele signed the order. This allows the state to subpoena Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital.

Prosecutors want the hospital files following his March rollover crash. The documents focus on substance use statements and drug screen results.

Woods faces a misdemeanor DUI charge. He pleaded not guilty to the offense.

The judge established strict confidentiality boundaries. Only prosecutors and law enforcement officials can view the files. State experts and defense attorneys also hold access rights.

They cannot share the information beyond these designated parties.

Woods promptly flew out of the country after the incident for rehabilitation. After spending close three months in Switzerland, he is finally now back in the States.

He is back under active court jurisdiction for the upcoming hearings and the proceedings will move forward actively.

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, is Fighting the Cancer Battle

Vanessa Trump shared on Instagram in May that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent surgery and, after spending four weeks recovering, has finally entered the second stage of her treatment.

She took to Instagram again to say that she was “grateful to be healing and moving forward.”

She did not provide further details about the type of breast cancer she was diagnosed with or what the second stage of her treatment entails. However, judging by her words, it appears that everything is going well.

Woods is also back in the country to stand by her during this difficult time. The couple stayed in regular communication while living apart and remaining connected helped them both push through their respective battles.