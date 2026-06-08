New Details Emerge on Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Relationship

Long-distance relationship, a dreaded term among Gen Zs, is what Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are engaged in right now.

The couple is expertly managing their relationship, sitting more than 3,900 miles apart.

Woods is currently in Switzerland, going through his rehab after his DUI arrest in March.

Trump, on the other hand, is handling her own treatment after getting diagnosed with breast cancer last month.

Amid this tough phase, the two are keeping each other sane through daily conversations.

“Their regular communication has helped both cope with these major issues and interruptions in their busy lives,” an insider shared with People.

Even with children and family around, she relies on her man.

“Even though Vanessa has her children and close friends, she and Tiger have a solid emotional connection,” the source added. “This helps both of them.”

The two have been dating for more than a year and have gotten really close emotionally over time.

“They talk and share their lives as they have been doing for the entire time they have been together.” A second source revealed to People.

Tiger Woods is Considering a June Return for Vanessa Trump

These past few months have been really difficult for the 15-time major winner. He is trying his best to complete the process and return swiftly to the States, where his girlfriend needs him.

There’s also the court factor. Currently, he is engaged in a legal battle that also demands his presence.

“Tiger is doing the best he can with all of the pressure on him with healing and also the legal issues he faces in coming months. This has created a great deal of stress,” an insider revealed to People.

If nothing major changes, Woods will return by the end of this month.

“Tiger is a caring family guy and supportive. And so is Vanessa, also a strong woman with a full plate every day of her life,” they added.

Tiger Woods is Completely Committed to His Return to Golf

Woods still eyes a return to his golfing career. He has been dealing with recurring injuries over the past few years, stopping him from a successful return.

He went through a back procedure last year that ironed out the few remaining issues and his body, though not like his younger self, feels much better after.

“Tiger is determined to return,” they say. “He has to get his pain management going in the right direction and also be able to continue a fitness routine, which will help him do the best he can when seriously playing golf. This could be tough. But it’s something he wants.”