Tiger Woods Leaves Swiss Treatment Center as Vanessa Trump Shares Cancer Update

Tiger Woods has returned to Florida after spending several weeks in Switzerland, where he was completing a recovery program following his March arrest.

According to reports, the golf legend flew home on June 13 to be with girlfriend Vanessa Trump as she continues treatment following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The return comes just days after Vanessa shared a new health update with followers and thanked family and loved ones for their support throughout her recovery.

Vanessa Trump Shares New Breast Cancer Recovery Update

On June 14, Vanessa took to Instagram to update followers on her treatment progress.

“Over the past four weeks, I’ve been recovering from surgery, and I’m grateful to be healing and moving forward,” she wrote.

“Soon, I’ll be starting the second stage of my treatment.”

She also offered encouragement to others facing similar challenges.

“Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle.”

The update comes less than a month after Vanessa publicly revealed her diagnosis.

On May 20, she shared that doctors had diagnosed her with breast cancer and that she was beginning treatment.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,” she wrote at the time.

“While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

Vanessa also thanked her physicians and expressed optimism about the road ahead.

“I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me,” she continued.

“I’m staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.”

“Thank you for your kindness and support, it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”

Tiger Woods Has Been By Vanessa Trump’s Side

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Vanessa has publicly acknowledged Woods’ support during her treatment.

In May, she shared a photo of the couple embracing outdoors while highlighting the people who have helped her through the difficult period.

“My strength through it all! Family and the closest people to me,” she wrote.

The post featured Sia’s song “Unstoppable.”

Vanessa also shared a separate family photo featuring her five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Reports indicate Woods briefly returned home from Switzerland in May after learning of Vanessa’s diagnosis. During that trip, he also attended Kai Trump’s graduation ceremony.

The couple has been together since 2024 and made their relationship public in 2025.

When they announced their romance on social media, Woods shared a heartfelt message.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.”

Tiger Woods Continues Recovery Following March Arrest

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While supporting Vanessa through her treatment, Woods has also been dealing with his own challenges.

The 50-year-old stepped away from golf activities following his March 27 arrest after a rollover crash near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida.

The incident resulted in a DUI charge, and Woods later traveled to Switzerland to participate in a recovery program.

His return to Florida signals the end of that portion of his treatment.

The past several months have been significant for both Woods and Vanessa as they navigate personal health and legal matters while continuing their relationship.