Tiger Woods Spotted Back in US Amid Girlfriend Vanessa Trump’s Cancer Treatment

Tiger Woods has stepped back onto American soil after spending almost three months in a rehab facility in Switzerland.

His plane landed on Friday, per Page Six. He was pictured leaving customs and heading for home. Woods looked much healthier this time than when he previously landed in Florida in May.

He was spotted without compression socks and his legs and overall demeanour looked much sturdier.

The 15-time major champion was expected to complete rehab by the end of June, per a report from People. But, he is back much before the anticipated timeline.

He went for rehabilitation after he got arrested for a DUI crash to focus on managing pain without opioids. He underwent intensive psychological treatment in Zurich.

Woods recently replaced his lumbar disc on his L4-L5 vertebrae in Oct. 2025, the most recent of his seven total back surgeries.

He means to return to competitive golf now after being away from the scene for several years.

“I don’t know when it will be or how he will do it, but Tiger is determined to return [to golf],” a source revealed to People. “He has to get his pain management going in the right direction and also be able to continue a fitness routine.”

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Vanessa Trump Is Dealing With Breast Cancer

Wood’s partner, Vanessa Trump, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May. She is going through her treatment.

The couple has remained in daily communication with each other these past few weeks despite being more than 3,000 miles apart.

“Their regular communication has helped both cope with these major issues and interruptions in their busy lives,” an insider shared with People.

“Even though Vanessa has her children and close friends, she and Tiger have a solid emotional connection,” the source added. “This helps both of them.”

The two started getting close in late 2024, following which they were often spotted in public in 2025.

“They talk and share their lives as they have been doing for the entire time they have been together.” A second source revealed to People.

Tiger Woods Is A Family Man

Woods’ visit last month was because of Kai Trump’s graduation party, putting a pin on his rehab. He did not want to miss her big event.

Now Woods is back in the US after the completion of his rehab to help his girlfriend get over this difficult time.

“Tiger is a caring family guy and supportive. And so is Vanessa, also a strong woman with a full plate every day of her life,” the source said.

The 50-year-old also has an upcoming court date on July 7. The legal battle is still not over. Woods still needs to deal with that before getting his mind ready for a comeback.

“Tiger is doing the best he can with all of the pressure on him with healing and also the legal issues he faces in coming months. This has created a great deal of stress,” the insider added.