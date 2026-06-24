Tiger Woods Makes Personal Announcement After First Public Appearance Since Arrest

After returning from rehab following his DUI arrest in March, Woods has been busy on the golf scene. He joined PGA Tour executives this week in helping guide the tour toward a new model.

Soon after, he also made a personal announcement.

He revealed his latest project at Lake Anna. The 15-time major champion and his company, TGR Design, have designed a private 18-hole golf course for the Tribute resort.

“I’m proud to announce that my TGR Design team and I are bringing our next championship-caliber golf experience to @tributerresort on Lake Anna,” Woods posted. “This new private 18-hole course will be the resort’s second, designed to challenge and inspire golfers of all abilities.”

Unlike Tributer’s first course, the Tom Clark-designed track, which allows stay-and-play resort guests, Woods’ course is designed as an ultra-exclusive, pure-golf sanctuary.

It will feature its own independent clubhouse, a mandatory caddie program and zero resort guest access. Membership requires ownership of real estate within the 1,400-acre community, along with a $150,000 initiation fee.

Latest Update on Tiger Woods’ Court Case

Woods recently returned to the country after spending almost three months in Switzerland, helping him manage pain with the use of opioids.

He has formally entered a not guilty plea to the DUI charges and has requested a trial by jury. Because legal counsel represents him, he has not been required to appear in person for his pre-trial hearings.

A Florida judge recently ruled in favor of state prosecutors, granting them access to Woods’ prescription and medical records.

As the discovery is still ongoing, the court has rescheduled the next hearing to August 4, per The Athletic.

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Vanessa Trump’s Cancer Battle’s New Update

Woods’ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

Late last month, she publicly revealed through an emotional Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared that she had already undergone an initial surgical procedure and is working closely with her doctors on a comprehensive treatment plan.

On June 13, Trump announced that she is preparing to enter the second phase of her treatment. She expressed that while the diagnosis was entirely unexpected, she is staying focused and hopeful, leaning heavily on the support of her family and her boyfriend.

“Their regular communication has helped both cope with these major issues and interruptions in their busy lives,” an insider shared with People.

Now that Woods is back in the States, she can find more strength to continue through her treatment.