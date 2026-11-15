Tiger Woods Gets Heartfelt Message From Kai Trump Ahead of Hero World Challenge

Kai Trump is continuing to develop her golf career while balancing her college commitments at the University of Miami. The 19-year-old has attracted attention through her appearances at major golf events and her connection to one of the sport’s most recognizable families.

Kai made her LPGA debut at the 2025 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge tournament. She was unable to return to the event this year after undergoing a second surgery on her left wrist. The injury has also ruled her out for the remainder of the college season, giving her time to focus on recovery.

Her family has played an important role in her interest in golf. Her mother, Vanessa Trump, introduced her to the sport when she was just two years old. Kai has also had opportunities to learn from experienced figures in the game as she works toward improving her performance.

Kai Trump Calls Tiger Woods ‘The Best’ in Heartfelt Message

Kai Trump shared a heartfelt message about her mother Vanessa Trump’s boyfriend, Tiger Woods, in a November 13 interview with “Golfweek.”

Kai praised the 15-time major champion and revealed how he supports her development in the sport.

“He’s the best,” Kai said when asked about Woods’ involvement in her golf journey. “I love him so much, and he’s a great guy, and he helps me whenever I want.”

The 19-year-old’s comments offered a glimpse into their relationship. Woods has been able to provide advice and guidance whenever Kai needs help with her game.

Kai also credited her mother for introducing her to golf at an early age. She explained that Vanessa played a major role in shaping her interest in the sport.

“If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be playing golf right now,” Kai said.

This is not the first time Kai has spoken about Woods’ influence. Ahead of her LPGA debut in November 2025, she revealed that the golf legend had offered advice before the tournament.

“He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens,” Kai said at the time.

Woods has supported Vanessa and her children since her May breast cancer diagnosis. Vanessa thanked her family and loved ones, while Woods stood by her during the difficult time.

Kai’s latest comments highlight the support she has received as she continues to pursue her own golf ambitions.

Tiger Woods Provides Update on Hero World Challenge Plans

Kai’s comments come as Tiger Woods has offered an encouraging update about his fitness ahead of the December golf schedule.

Woods has been away from competitive golf since March 24, when his team lost in the TGL finals.

Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Woods revealed that he has been training and plans to attend the Hero World Challenge.

“I’ve been training quite a bit,” Woods said. “I will be at Hero.”

The announcement updates his plans, but it does not confirm a competitive return. Woods made it clear he would attend the tournament, but he did not say whether he would play.

The Hero World Challenge is an unofficial PGA Tour event hosted by Woods in the Bahamas.

The 20-player tournament features a limited field and no cut. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is among the headline names expected to compete.

Woods last played the event in 2023, finishing 18th. His possible participation this December will therefore remain a major talking point among golf fans.

Woods may also play in Jupiter Links’ TGL opener on December 27 or partner with his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship.

However, neither appearance has been confirmed. For now, Woods has confirmed his attendance at the Hero World Challenge, while his return to competitive golf remains uncertain.