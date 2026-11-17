Tiger Woods has endured another difficult period away from competitive golf, as injuries and personal challenges disrupt his schedule. The 15-time major champion’s multiple procedures have hampered his fitness, leaving his return to the course uncertain..

Woods last competed at the July 2024 Open Championship, missing the cut. After another back operation, he made one appearance in the 2025 TGL season. A March 2026 car crash in Florida then forced him to miss that year’s Masters.

At 50, Woods remains one of golf’s biggest names, and his playing schedule continues to attract attention. His latest announcement has now provided a clearer picture of his plans for the final month of 2026.

Tiger Woods Confirms Hero World Challenge Return After Lengthy Absence

Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, December 3–6. It will be his first professional start since The Open in July 2024.

Woods will compete at Albany Golf Club, where his foundation hosts the tournament. The 20-player field lets him test his fitness against elite golfers.

The PGA Tour also announced that Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland will join Woods as the final additions to the field. Their inclusion completes the tournament lineup.

After prolonged injury problems and another back surgery, Woods played one match in the TGL finals on March 25, 2026. He has not played a professional tournament since The Open in 2024.

A March 27 car crash in Florida disrupted Woods’s recovery. He was arrested and later pleaded no contest to reduced charges of reckless driving and refusing a lawful test.

The outcome was a five-year suspension of his driver’s license. The incident also ended any possibility of him competing at the Masters in April.

His confirmed Hero World Challenge appearance offers a chance to return to tournament golf, but his fitness remains key ahead of December.

Tiger Woods’ PNC Championship and TGL Appearances Gain Attention

Woods’ Hero World Challenge return has fueled speculation about other December events, especially the PNC Championship, where he could play with his son, Charlie.

The December 17–20 tournament in Orlando could see Woods and Charlie return as partners, a possibility fans will watch closely.

Woods hasn’t confirmed he’ll play in the PNC Championship; his Hero World Challenge appearance doesn’t confirm plans for the next tournament.

Woods could play in the TGL season opener on December 27.ESPN expected Woods to play in the opening match.

His last TGL appearance was March 25, when he played for Jupiter Links Golf Club in the league’s second finals match.

He had recently undergone back surgery, and the match was two days before his Florida car crash.

The December schedule may offer Woods several chances to return to competitive golf, but managing his fitness after a long absence will be crucial.

For now, the Hero World Challenge is the only confirmed tournament commitment.

His potential appearances with Charlie at the PNC Championship and in the TGL opener remain separate possibilities as Woods rebuilds his competitive schedule.