Tiger Woods Gets Official Verdict on Open Championship Playing Status

The latest update surrounding Tiger Woods and his future in major championship golf has officially arrived, and it is another tough blow for fans hoping to see the golf legend return this summer.

According to multiple reports, Woods did not submit an entry into the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, meaning the 15-time major champion is expected to miss all four major championships for the second consecutive season.

Woods also is not exempt for next month’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, further confirming his absence from golf’s biggest stages in 2026.

While the news may not come as a complete surprise given Woods’ ongoing health situation and time away from the game, it still serves as another reminder of how uncertain the future remains for one of the most iconic athletes in sports history.

Tiger Woods Continues Stepping Away From Golf Amid Health Treatment

Woods has not played an official PGA Tour event since the 2024 Open Championship at Troon, where he missed the cut. Since then, the 50-year-old has battled through another lengthy list of physical setbacks, including a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2025 and disc replacement back surgery last October.

The golf superstar’s absence from competition became even more serious earlier this year following his March arrest after a car accident near his home in Jupiter, Florida.

Authorities reportedly stated Woods failed a sobriety test and had hydrocodone pills in his possession at the time of the incident. Woods later pleaded not guilty to the charges before announcing he would step away from golf to “seek treatment and focus on my health.”

Soon after, a Florida judge approved Woods’ request to travel to Switzerland for treatment away from public attention and media scrutiny.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Woods briefly returned to Florida before flight trackers later showed his private plane returning to Switzerland over the weekend.

At this point, Woods is approaching nearly two full years away from competitive golf.

Questions Continue Surrounding Tiger Woods’ Future in Majors

Despite the latest disappointing update, Woods still technically holds future exemption status into two major championships.

His five victories at the Masters Tournament grant him a lifetime invitation, while his past success at The Open Championship keeps him exempt there until age 60.

However, his ability to seriously compete at the highest level remains unclear.

Before stepping away from golf, Woods played only four events during the 2024 season. He withdrew from the Genesis Invitational because of illness, finished 60th at the Masters, and missed the cut at both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open before his final appearance at Troon.

The last major championship victory of Woods’ legendary career remains his iconic triumph at the 2019 Masters, widely viewed as one of the greatest comeback stories in sports history.

Meanwhile, fellow major champion Phil Mickelson reportedly has submitted his entry for this year’s Open Championship despite also playing a very limited schedule this season.

For now, though, the focus remains on Woods’ health and whether golf fans will ever see him seriously contend in another major championship again.