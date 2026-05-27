Tiger Woods’ Potential Golf Return Revealed in Promotional Post

At this point, there’s no reason to believe Tiger Woods is returning to play golf anytime soon, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

While Woods has plenty of other issues to deal with at the moment, the question on a lot of fans’ minds is: When will Tiger Woods play golf again? The best answer, aside from “who knows,” might be: October.

The Baycurrent Classic unveiled a promotional poster on May 26 for its fall tournament, and Woods was one of four golfers featured on the social media post.

The tournament is set for Oct. 8-11 in Japan at Yokohama Country Club in Japan, which means there’s a lot that can change in Woods’ life — for better or worse — between now and then. And there’s certainly no guarantee he’s teeing it up when the Baycurrent kicks off.

Tiger Woods’ Return to Golf Very Much in Jeopardy

Of course, Woods has much bigger things to worry about right now. The 15-time major winner reportedly returned to Switzerland recently, presumably to resume treatment after his recent DUI arrest in Florida. Jupiter, Fla., authorities arrested Woods on March 27.

Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges, but according to one report, the 50-year-old was “embarrassed and ashamed” following the arrest, his second for DUI charges.

Following the arrest, Woods revealed he’d be “stepping away for a period of time,” reportedly heading to Switzerland for treatment. Woods’ use of prescription medicine has been well documented, especially in recent years.

Despite his problems off the course, Woods has reportedly insisted he plans on returning to golf.

“Golf is very much on Tiger’s mind and will be in coming months as he gets back to it here in whatever ways he can,” a golf source told People in May.

Any Potential Tiger Woods Return Won’t Come at 2026 Majors

Woods, however, apparently won’t play in any of the 2026 majors. He already missed the Masters and PGA Championship, and he won’t be in the field for the U.S. Open next month at Shinnecock Hills. According to Sports Illustrated, Woods will also miss The Open Championship, having failed to enter the tournament set for mid-July at Royal Birkdale.

That means Woods will go two consecutive seasons without playing a major after missing the entire 2025 run while rehabbing an Achilles injury. In fact, Woods hasn’t played a professional tournament since the 2024 Open, where he missed the cut after shooting 14-over through two rounds. The only cut he’s made in two years came at the 2024 Masters, where he grinded to make the cut before going 82-77 on the weekend to finish in 60th place.