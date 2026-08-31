Tiger Woods Sends Personal Message to Scottie Scheffler After Tour Championship Win

Scottie Scheffler picked up another FedExCup trophy on Sunday. With that feat he joins Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods as the third player to win it multiple times.

Scheffler also took home $10 million in prize money. The four-time major winner has now beaten Tiger Woods on the career earning list with a total of $130,390,661.

In 2024 Masters, which was Woods’ last event where he earned official prize money, he reached the $120,999,166 mark. Scheffler after winning it, moved to No. 12 on the list with $57.6 million.

In the last two years, he has added $72.7 million to that number. In fact he even broke the highest earning in a season record, that he set in 2024, this year. Scheffler earned more than $30 million in 2026.

He led almost every statistical category this season. After such a feat, Woods posted a personal message for him.

“Three wins, five runner-ups and finishing the season No. 1,” he said. “Those are some numbers to be proud of. Incredible consistency all season long. Congrats on a historic season, Scottie.”

Scottie Scheffler Dedicates the Win to His Family

Scheffler owes a lot to his parents Scott and Diane. They kept him grounded and taught him to manage his own golf journey without undue pressure.

Early on, his father learned from a coach to let Scottie take his own bag off the cart and set up his own area, teaching him that golf was his own responsibility. His mother never asked him what he shot after a round.

“We have a really close family and I feel like it starts with my parents,” Scheffler expressed to Golf Channel after the win. “My dad would lay in front of traffic for me if it meant that I wouldn’t get a scratch on my elbow. I feel like no matter how I play on the golf course, I’m always coming home to people that love me.”

“I felt like growing up in golf, your parents want what’s best for you and obviously they want you to succeed and achieve your dreams. And I felt that from my parents, but I also felt that it was okay if I didn’t make it out here,” Scheffler added. If I didn’t win today or if I never made it to the PGA tour, that was okay for all of us. My parents wanted me to chase after my dreams and I’m just glad to have their support.”

Scottie Scheffler is Now a Frontrunner in Player of the Year Race

The argument before the Tour Championship was whether wins matter more or a consistent season. Many beleived that Wyndham Clark’s resume that includes a regular win, U.S. Open and a playoff win is bigger than Scheffler’s one playoff win and one regulae win season.

But after Sunday, Scheffler might be looking at another Player of the Year award.

“It’s more to me of 3 wins vs 2, with one of the 3 being a playoff event and a major,” Justin Thomas said before Scheffler’s win. “That’s so huge. Knowing Scottie, he will go win this week and the conversation will be over and Scottie (deservingly) wins in a landslide.”

He speaks more many from the golf community. With this win, Scheffler might have settled the debate.