Tiger Woods Makes Personal Announcement After Deal With $14 Billion Company

Tiger Woods is bringing Popstroke to Orlando. He used his personal social media platform this week to reveal fresh details about PopStroke’s next major venue.

“Our boldest mini golf experience yet is coming to International Drive this December,” Woods wrote along with a small glimpse of the location. “Take on two 18-hole courses surrounded by a flowing river, 13-foot waterfalls, caves and sharks. Get ready for a whole new level of mini golf.”

PopStroke had teased it for months. A flagship venue on one of Orlando’s busiest tourist corridors, built to outdo every other location the brand has opened since 2019.

The International Drive venue represents PopStroke’s largest financial commitment to date. The company is investing $9.5 million into a 16,229-square-foot structure, making it the biggest outdoor course footprint in the PopStroke system.

The two-story venue sits at 8554 International Drive, adjacent to the Orange County Convention Center, one of the busiest convention facilities in the country.

The two 18-hole layouts wind through a custom river system that flows beneath pedestrian bridges and cascades over waterfalls reaching thirteen feet tall.

At the center of the property, guests walk through a cave and putt directly alongside a tank housing six sharks and stingrays.

The location targets both convention traffic and leisure travelers. Orlando drew a record 76.7 million visitors in 2025, more than any other destination in the United States.

PopStroke Is Not Tiger Woods’ Brain Child

Greg Bartoli, a former Wall Street executive, built the concept from a single property in Jupiter, Florida.

He opened a golf-and-dining concept called Lighthouse Cove near a Jupiter inlet in 2013, then refined that formula into PopStroke six years later.

The first true PopStroke opened in Port St. Lucie in March 2019. It featured 36 holes, a full-service bar and restaurant, an ice cream parlor and an enclosed playground.

Tiger Woods entered the picture almost by accident. His children attended the same school as Bartoli’s in Jupiter and the chief financial officer of Woods’ TGR Ventures visited the original location not long after it opened.

TGR Ventures became an equity partner by late 2019, giving PopStroke its first major growth catalyst. TaylorMade Golf Company joined as an equipment partner and investor in 2023.

Growth since then has been rapid. PopStroke expanded from nine locations to seventeen in a single recent year. The company opened its 18th location in Winter Garden, Florida, on Aug. 6, 2026. PopStroke now operates more than twenty destinations nationwide, with a goal of reaching 200 locations in the coming years.

Tiger Woods’ PopStroke Reveal Comes Days After Major Business Deal

Four days earlier, on Aug. 10, 2026, TMRW Sports and Fenway Sports Group announced that FSG had acquired a team in WTGL, the women’s professional golf league TMRW Sports built in partnership with the LPGA.

The new franchise will compete as Boston Common Golf, representing Boston and New England as the fifth and final ownership group in WTGL’s inaugural lineup.

CNBC values Fenway Sports Group at $14.19 billion, ranking the company fourth among the world’s most valuable sports empires. FSG’s portfolio already includes the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Fenway Park, Anfield Stadium, regional network NESN and a stake in NASCAR’s RFK Racing.