Tiger Woods Sends Message to Team USA After Presidents Cup Win

Tiger Woods kept a watchful eye on Team USA from afar during the Presidents Cup. Like every other American golf fan, he was pleased with how things turned out.

Woods made a rare statement on social media shortly after the Americans completed a furious Sunday singles comeback to defeat the International team and capture their 11th straight Presidents Cup title.

Tiger Woods Celebrates Team USA’s Presidents Cup Win

“What a comeback! Congrats to Team USA on an incredible Presidents Cup victory,” Woods tweeted on Sept. 27. “They needed all the matchups to go their way and they got it done. Great team win.”

Woods, of course, had an accomplished Presidents Cup career of his own. The Americans went 7-1-1 in Woods’ nine Presidents Cup appearances, and his 27.5 points are second on the all-time points list. While the Americans suffered their one and only Presidents Cup loss in Woods’ debut in 1998, his career with the event came full circle in 2019. Woods went 3-0 as a playing captain, leading the Americans to a win in a return to Royal Melbourne — where the Americans suffered that lone defeat.

Woods’ future with Team USA remains uncertain. He was poised to lead the Americans in the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland. That was before Woods announced he was stepping away from golf following a car crash and subsequent arrest in March.