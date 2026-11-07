Tiger Woods Reunites With Ex Elin Nordegren Amid Vanessa Trump Marriage Doubts

Tiger Woods, 50, is weighing marriage to girlfriend Vanessa Trump. But baggage from his first marriage is holding him back, an unnamed insider told IB Times UK.

The insider called Woods’ divorce from Elin Nordegren terrible and said regrets are keeping him from proposing. Woods is afraid he’s going to fail again.

Woods has not ruled out marriage, the source said, but he is in no hurry. Page Six reported that the couple has discussed marriage, though a proposal may not be imminent.

Trump disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis in May and after months of medications, she is now cancer-free. Woods has also closed the legal case that followed his March 27 rollover crash.

Things are getting to normal, but doubts remain in the 15-time major champion’s mind. Amid those, he reunited with ex-wife Nordegren.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren Reunite

Woods reunited with Nordegren, 46, on Friday at The Benjamin School. Their son, Charlie, 17, signed his commitment to play golf at Florida State University.

Page Six published a photo of Woods and Nordegren standing on either side of Charlie. All three wore Florida State gear and smiled.

Nordegren’s boyfriend, former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron, also attended with his and Nordegren’s three children.

Woods and Nordegren married in 2004 and divorced in 2010, after reports of his infidelity.

Woods called Nordegren “one of my best friends” in a 2015 TIME interview. The two also posed with Charlie in February at a ceremony for his state championship ring.

Talk of Tiger Woods’ Return to Golf Builds

Talk of a Woods return to golf is growing as TGL’s third season nears.

ESPN reported Oct. 27 that sources expect Woods to play, barring another physical setback. He has not formally committed.

Woods last played competitively in March, when Jupiter Links lost the TGL final to Los Angeles. He has not played a PGA Tour event since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open.

Organizers are holding spots for Woods at two December events. He hosts the Hero World Challenge next month.

The tournament named 17 players and left three exemption spots open. Woods was not among the 17. He could also play with Charlie in the PNC Championship in Orlando, later in December.