Tiger Woods Announces Personal News After His Marriage Plans Go Public

Tiger Woods could return to competitive golf Dec. 27, when TGL opens its third season.

ESPN reported Oct. 27 that the 15-time major champion is expected to play, barring another physical setback.

It remains unclear whether Woods will play the Hero World Challenge. If nothing bars his recovery, he can also tee off in PGA Tour events in the future.

Tiger Woods Announces Personal News

TGR Design, Woods’ course design firm, will design another 18-hole course, this time on Long Island. The Armchair Collective announced the project Nov. 2.

“I’m excited to announce that @tgr.design and I are partnering with The Armchair Collective to design a new 18-hole private golf course in the Village of Brookville in Long Island’s Gold Coast,” Woods wrote on Instagram. “Long Island is home to some of the most celebrated golf courses in the country, and we’re looking forward to contributing to the region’s rich golf history.”

The Armchair Collective is developing a national private golf club platform. It calls the Brookville project its Long Island flagship.

Plans call for a redesigned course, extensive practice facilities and an indoor-outdoor golf performance center. The club will also add a new clubhouse and member cottages.

A 20,000-square-foot, Himalayas-inspired putting green will sit beside The Barn, the club’s social hub.

Site preparation and demolition are underway. Course renovation will begin in 2027. Armchair expects to reveal the club’s name and conceptual renderings in early 2027. Membership is by nomination only.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Discuss Marriage

Woods and Vanessa Trump have discussed marriage, Page Six reported Oct. 27. They cited an unnamed source. The couple are serious and they see a future together.

“Marriage is something they’ve talked about,” the source told Page Six, but a proposal is not necessarily imminent.

Neither Woods nor Trump has announced an engagement.

On Oct. 23, Trump announced in a video on her daughter Kai’s Instagram account that she is cancer-free. Woods has also resolved his legal issues in September.