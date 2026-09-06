Tiger Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Five-Year Driving Ban

Tiger Woods was back at Stanford Stadium on Saturday night as Stanford faced the Miami Hurricanes in a college football matchup. The 15-time major champion has maintained a close connection with the university since his time there as a student-athlete.

Woods attended Stanford on a golf scholarship in 1994 and spent two years studying economics while representing the Cardinal. During that period, he won 11 tournaments, earned First-Team All-American honors twice and captured the 1996 NCAA individual championship before turning professional later that year.

Nearly three decades later, Woods returned to Stanford Stadium as a spectator. His appearance came during a significant period away from competitive golf, with the 50-year-old continuing to navigate his recovery and his future in the sport.

Transition: Woods’ appearance drew attention for another reason beyond the football game itself.

Tiger Woods Appears Relaxed at Stanford Stadium

Tiger Woods made his first public appearance since receiving a five-year driving ban following the resolution of his Florida legal case. Woods was seen inside Stanford Stadium before the game against Miami and appeared relaxed.

“Golf Monthly” shared an Instagram post showing Woods at Saturday night’s Stanford-Miami matchup, describing it as his first public appearance since the driving ban.

The appearance came just two days after Woods appeared in court in Florida, where his case stemming from a March 2026 rollover crash was resolved through a plea agreement. The original allegations were reduced to reckless driving and careless driving.

Woods received fines of $1,000 for reckless driving and $500 for careless driving. The five-year driving suspensions attached to the convictions will run concurrently.

The judge also warned Woods about driving during the suspension. “If you drive for any reason at all, you will be going back to jail,” the judge told him.

Woods attended the court hearing with his attorney, Douglas Duncan, and his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump. His appearance at Stanford came shortly afterward, offering his first notable public outing since the legal proceedings.

There was no indication that Woods addressed the driving ban at the football game.

While Woods appeared in good spirits beforehand, the result on the field made for a disappointing night for his former university.

Tiger Woods’ Stanford Appearance Comes With Heavy Defeat

Stanford’s football team suffered a heavy 45-6 loss to Miami, but the game still drew attention for the presence of golf legend Tiger Woods at Stanford Stadium.

Woods’ appearance was particularly notable given his long-standing connection to Stanford.

He attended the university on a golf scholarship from 1994 to 1996 before turning professional and beginning one of the most decorated careers in golf history.

The 15-time major champion has been away from professional competition since the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Woods has also undergone multiple surgeries during his recovery, leaving the timing of his next competitive appearance uncertain.

Woods’ latest outing provided a rare public glimpse of the former world No. 1 away from the golf course, as he watched his former college team take on Miami.

Most notably, the appearance came after Woods was handed a five-year driving ban, making it his first public appearance at Stanford since the ruling.