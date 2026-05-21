Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump Facing Difficult Personal Battle After Diagnosis

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, shared heartbreaking personal news on Wednesday, revealing that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

The emotional announcement quickly sparked an outpouring of support across social media from family members, friends and fans as the Trump family and Woods rally around her during the difficult time.

Vanessa, 48, posted a statement on Instagram explaining that she recently underwent a medical procedure and is now working closely with doctors on a treatment plan.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,” Vanessa wrote. “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

She added, “I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.”

Vanessa concluded the message by thanking supporters while also asking for privacy during her recovery.

“Thank you for your kindness and support. It truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”

Tiger Woods Reportedly Supporting Vanessa Trump Through Difficult Time

While Woods has not publicly commented on Vanessa’s diagnosis, reports indicate the golf legend has been a major source of support behind the scenes.

According to People, a source close to the couple said Woods has been spending significant time with Vanessa in Florida after returning home following his own recent recovery process.

The insider reportedly described the relationship as “serious” and said Woods was “happy to be back home and closer to Vanessa.”

The timing of Vanessa’s announcement comes during a turbulent stretch surrounding Woods himself. The 15-time major champion has spent months dealing with the fallout from his recent DUI arrest, rehabilitation treatment and ongoing recovery efforts after a car crash earlier this year.

Despite the increased media attention around Woods in recent months, Vanessa largely remained out of the spotlight while continuing to support him privately. The couple has still been seen together publicly at several golf events this year, including multiple TGL matches in Florida where Vanessa and daughter Kai Trump were photographed cheering Woods on.

The relationship between Woods and Vanessa first became public in 2025 after months of speculation linking the two together.

Trump Family and Fans Flood Vanessa With Support

Vanessa’s announcement immediately prompted emotional reactions from family members and supporters online.

Ivanka Trump publicly commented on Vanessa’s post, writing, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”

Her daughter, Kai Trump, also shared a touching tribute on social media alongside a photo of the pair smiling together.

“Strongest person I know. Love you,” Kai wrote.

Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 until 2018, and the former couple share five children together.

As news of the diagnosis spread Wednesday evening, countless supporters across both the golf and political worlds offered prayers and well wishes for Vanessa and her family while respecting her request for privacy during treatment and recovery.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Vanessa Trump and her family during this difficult time.