Tiger Woods Has Career News Emerge a Month Away From US Open

Tiger Woods has spent much of 2026 away from competitive golf, but new developments suggest a return could finally be approaching.

The 15-time major champion recently returned to Florida after spending more than six weeks in rehabilitation treatment in Switzerland following his March rollover crash and DUI arrest. Woods took the program seriously and focused heavily on recovery while staying out of the public spotlight.

The detail is important as the U.S. Open is now roughly one month away. Woods has not committed to the tournament, but the latest updates have created optimism around his future in the sport.

According to People, sources close to Woods believe his mindset toward golf remains unchanged despite another difficult chapter in his career.

“Golf is very much on Tiger’s mind and will be in coming months as he gets back to it here in whatever ways he can,” a golf source told People.

The report added another significant detail regarding Woods’ long-term intentions.

“Golf is who he is and those in the sport respect and like him. He will do whatever he has to to get back in whatever way he can, in light of his injuries and age. He is not a quitter,” the source said.

It is encouraging news for the golf world after months of uncertainty surrounding Woods’ future. He has battled repeated setbacks since returning from his devastating 2021 car crash. Injuries, surgeries and now legal troubles have repeatedly interrupted comeback attempts.

Woods was already dealing with physical limitations before the March incident. He was working through chronic pain connected to years of back procedures and lower-body injuries.

Still, another People source indicated Woods believes he can eventually compete again at some level.

“The source says Woods ‘thinks he is fine and can enter the game at whatever level is comfortable at the time.’”

Woods might make his comeback at Shinnecock if things go well with his recovery.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Continue Strong Relationship

Away from golf, Woods’ relationship with Vanessa Trump has also remained stable during his recovery.

People reported the couple stayed close throughout Woods’ rehab stay overseas. Sources described the relationship as serious and supportive during one of the most difficult stretches of Woods’ recent life.

“Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious and happy to see each other,” a source told People.

They added that Trump has tried to help Woods avoid more controversy as he rebuilds his personal and professional life.

“Vanessa is eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals — which they both dislike intensely,” the source said.

The report also highlighted Woods’ growing connection with Trump’s children, especially aspiring golfer Kai Trump.

“Especially Kai, who is a dedicated golfer and around the same age of Tiger’s kids,” the insider said while discussing the family dynamic.

Another source from Jupiter, Florida, emphasized how golf has strengthened the relationship.

“There is no question that they are in love and their mutual interest in golf has helped even in the hard times when Tiger was fighting his pain and other issues resulting from injuries and aging,” the source told People.

Tiger Woods Cut Rehab Short for Kai Trump

Woods shortened part of his rehab schedule to attend Kai Trump’s graduation celebrations in Florida.

According to Rob Shuter’s “Naughty But Nice” newsletter, Woods considered the event too important to miss.

“He wasn’t going to miss this,” a source close to Shuter said. “Tiger has become deeply attached to Vanessa’s children, especially Kai.”

Woods attended graduation-related events shortly after returning from Switzerland. He remained focused on privacy while quietly spending time with the Trump family.

The appearance marked one of Woods’ first public sightings since entering treatment earlier this year.