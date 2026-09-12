Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump’s Personal News Emerges Amid Problems

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are each working through a serious personal crisis.

Woods recently accepted a five-year driving ban. He pleaded no contest to reckless driving charges tied to his DUI case.

Trump, meanwhile, is recovering from breast cancer treatment. On June 13, she shared the beginning of the second phase of care. She had spent four weeks recovering from surgery beforehand.

Despite the separate hardships, People says the couple’s relationship has grown stronger.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Relationship Grows Stronger

Woods and Trump have leaned on each other through both ordeals. Neither crisis pulled the couple apart, according to sources. Instead, people close to them say the relationship deepened.

“Somehow when both sides were suffering and depending on the other for support, things grew stronger in the romance—they did not explode the other way,” a source close to the couple told People.

“Tiger and Vanessa have faced big problems at the same time and have helped the other through it. This says a lot.”

The couple first confirmed their relationship in March 2025. Woods posted photos of the pair on social media. They share five children. She and Woods began dating quietly in late 2024.

Relationship Support Runs Both Ways

Woods has supported Trump throughout her cancer treatment. He has done so while also managing his own legal case. A source close to the Trumps told PEOPLE that Woods “has been there for [Vanessa] as much as she wants it.”

“Dealing with Vanessa’s diagnosis has been good for him in the sense that he can forget his own problems for a while and show his love and support for a real trooper of a girlfriend,” the source added.

“He has given her a lot of love—even while away working on himself.”

Trump returned that support at Woods’ court hearing. A separate source said it came as no surprise.

“She was a support system to him in March, although pretty upset about his arrest,” the source told People.

“But just because bad things happen, people who are together don’t run away from their problems. Neither has done that during this series of bad issues.”

Woods and Trump have not publicly commented beyond their own social media posts. Representatives for both did not respond to requests for comment cited in earlier reports.