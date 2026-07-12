Who is Tom Kim’s Wife? Inside Golfer’s Personal Life Amid Scottish Open Surge

Tom Kim is dominating the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. He currently sits at 13-under par. He shares the final-round lead with Matt Fitzpatrick.

The South Korean golfer has played quite well in the last 54 holes, adjusting to the links style very well. He already has three wins to his name, but those came before 2023.

Kim is now very close to adding his fourth at the Renaissance Club.

Away from the course, his personal life also saw a major change in recent months. The PGA Tour star secretly married Lee Seo-yeon last year.

The JoongAng Ilbo broke the exclusive marriage story.

Tom Kim and His Now Wife Met in Dallas

The couple first met in Dallas in 2024. Seo-yeon and her family were enjoying a sabbatical stay there. Kim already used the Texas city as his home base. They bonded quickly through regular Bible study sessions.

A deep romantic relationship blossomed away from the public eye.

They kept the wedding completely private. They wanted to protect Seo-yeon’s privacy as a student.

“I was attracted to her because her life experiences are similar to mine,” Kim said, according to the report.

Their shared experiences feature incredibly nomadic childhoods. Kim grew up moving between China and Thailand. He relocated to the United States in 2022. He started his professional career at a remarkably young age.

Seo-yeon also spent her childhood traveling the globe. She followed her missionary parents to Mongolia and Indonesia. Both learned how to build roots in unfamiliar places.

“We understand each other and can lean on one another,” Kim said.

Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler Went on a Double Date

Kim recently enjoyed a double date with Scottie Scheffler, per the report. He shares a very brotherly bond with the World No. 1, who presently is not playing as he missed the cut on Friday. Kim frequently practices with him.

Kim continues to surge up the leaderboard. He looks completely focused on securing a massive victory. He credits his new marital status for his grounded mindset.

“I feel more at ease and more responsible after getting married,” Kim said.

He balances aggressive golf with a stable personal foundation. His game looks sharper than ever in Scotland.

Tom Kim’s Wife Lee Has an Impressive Academic Profile

Seo-yeon double majored at Smith College in the United States. She studied economics and political science on a full scholarship.

She currently studies at the University of Oxford, attending the prestigious United Kingdom school as an exchange student.

She lives a modest lifestyle like her parents. She hopes to become a lawyer in the future and wishes to work on public policy for the U.S. federal government.

Her father, Lee Yong-gyu, is a prominent figure in the Korean Christian community. He earned a doctorate from Harvard University, majoring in Middle Eastern studies and history.

Yong-gyu served as a missionary in Ulaanbaatar for seven years. He then founded Jakarta International University in Indonesia. His 2006 best-seller titled “Letting Go” sold more than 760,000 copies.