Tommy Fleetwood Announces Career News Ahead of Genesis Scottish Open

Tommy Fleetwood has confirmed his 12th trip to the Genesis Scottish Open, locking in a start at The Renaissance Club seven days before he chases glory on home turf.

The timing isn’t incidental. With Royal Birkdale hosting The Open Championship the following week, Fleetwood is choosing to sharpen his links game in competition rather than rest before the tournament that matters most to him.

Fleetwood has never lifted the trophy at his national open, but he’s come close. He finished runner-up in 2020, losing a playoff to fellow Englishman Aaron Rai, and has posted three top-10 finishes across 11 prior appearances at the North Berwick venue.

Tommy Fleetwood’s Scottish Open History Runs Deep

The 35-year-old arrives in Scotland in excellent form. He closed out 2025 by winning the DP World India Championship, then broke through for his first PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship, a victory that also clinched the FedExCup and along with it a cool $10 million payday. He added a fourth straight Ryder Cup appearance, helping Europe retain the trophy for a third time.

The world No. 7-ranked golfer carried that hot streak into 2026, posting a sixth top-10 of the season in early June at the Memorial Tournament.

Asked why he’s stacking two of golf’s biggest weeks back to back, Fleetwood said the scheduling works in his favor.

“I’ve played well at the Genesis Scottish Open over the years and it’s an event I always enjoy coming back to. It’s in a great spot in the calendar in the week before The Open, so hopefully it’s a memorable fortnight this time around, playing in the home of golf and then on home turf at Royal Birkdale,” Fleetwood said, as quoted by DP World Tour.

Fleetwood has built a career on near-misses at the majors. He shot a final-round 63 at the 2018 U.S. Open, tying the championship’s single-round scoring record, and still finished runner-up. He was runner-up again at the 2019 Open Championship. Birkdale sits roughly 20 miles from Fleetwood’s hometown of Southport, and a Claret Jug there would close a loop he’s chased his entire career.

Genesis Scottish Open History and a Stacked 2026 Field

Scotland’s national open dates to 1972 and has held a permanent spot on the European-turned-DP World Tour schedule since 1986, according to the PGA Tour’s account of the tournament’s history. It became the first event ever co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in 2022, a status that now draws a 75-player field split between both circuits.

That format has turned the July 9-12 event into one of golf’s deepest fields outside the majors. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy headline alongside defending champion Chris Gotterup and reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark. Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland round out a field with five of the world’s top 10 already committed.

The Renaissance Club will host for an eighth straight year, with the Rolex Series stop also serving as the final leg of the Open Qualifying Series. The top three finishers not otherwise exempt punch tickets to Royal Birkdale, where The Open Championship returns for an 11th time since 1954. Championship play begins July 16 and runs through July 19.