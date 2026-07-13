Tommy Fleetwood Makes Personal Admission About Life Without a Major Championship

Tommy Fleetwood arrives at the 154th Open Championship with another opportunity to chase the one achievement still missing from his résumé. The Englishman returns to Royal Birkdale, just minutes from where he grew up in Southport, hoping home support can help him secure a first major title after years of consistent performances on golf’s biggest stages.

Ahead of the tournament, Fleetwood spoke candidly about what winning a major would mean to his career. While acknowledging that golf’s biggest championships represent the sport’s ultimate prize, the reigning FedEx Cup champion stressed that his career will not be defined solely by whether he lifts one of those trophies. “Winning majors is kind of like the ultimate accolades in our sport,” Fleetwood said. “I don’t think I want to sort of look towards the future and worry about or think that I have to win a major to feel fulfilled.”

Tommy Fleetwood Reflects on Chasing a Major Championship

Tommy Fleetwood speaks about what winning a major would mean for his career: “I'll have to wait and find out, I guess. Yeah, there's no doubt about it, I think winning majors is kind of like the ultimate accolades in our sport. It's a difficult one. “I don't think I want to… https://t.co/ClrTaHeLzq pic.twitter.com/aIjiiPyUjt — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) July 13, 2026

Fleetwood will make his 45th career major start this week at Royal Birkdale, where he hopes to end his wait for a breakthrough victory.

The world No. 9 has finished runner-up at both the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 Open Championship and has remained one of the PGA Tour’s most consistent performers. This season, he has missed only one cut, at the PGA Championship, while recording 11 top-15 finishes, including one at the U.S. Open.

Despite those results, Fleetwood said he refuses to judge his career solely on whether he wins a major.

“I’ll have to wait and find out, I guess,” he said.

“There’s no doubt about it, I think winning majors is kind of like the ultimate accolades in our sport.”

He admitted that adding one or more major championships would be a significant achievement, but believes fulfillment comes from committing fully to the pursuit.

“I don’t think I want to sort of look towards the future and worry about or think that I have to win a major to feel fulfilled.”

“I think, like everyone else out here, we spend our lives giving it everything, and it might happen for me, it might not.”

Fleetwood added that he wants to look back on his career knowing he gave everything possible, regardless of the outcome.

“Whatever happens in my career, I’ll be able to look back and say that I gave it everything and I had an amazing time doing it.”

“I would definitely much prefer to have a major or two or three on my resume by the time my career is over. Whether that happens or not is sometimes out of your control.”

He closed with an optimistic message about continuing the pursuit.

“Dreams do come true, we watch it all the time, but you’ll never find out if yours will unless you chase it.”

“Until my time is up I’ll keep trying and keep working hard.”

Tommy Fleetwood Draws Motivation From Home Support at Royal Birkdale

Fleetwood’s return to Royal Birkdale carries extra significance because it is the course he admired growing up in nearby Southport.

He also laughed while revisiting stories about sneaking onto the course as a child.

“I did it once or twice,” Fleetwood said. “It wasn’t like every day.”

Although he now lives primarily in Dubai, Fleetwood has maintained close ties to Southport through memberships at Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa and Hillside Golf Club.

He said competing in an Open Championship at Royal Birkdale remains one of the biggest moments of his career.

“It’s obviously very, very special.”

“I think for anybody that was lucky enough to grow up in the town of Southport, it’s such a golfing town.”

“The Open at Birkdale holds such a special place in the area.”

Fleetwood also acknowledged the overwhelming support he receives whenever he returns home, with murals and tributes displayed throughout the town.

“I’ve always been very lucky with support like all around the world, but then to see people very much emotionally invested in you… I think it’s very special.”

“It definitely doesn’t go unnoticed by me.”

Rather than adding pressure, Fleetwood believes the backing from local fans can become an advantage as he chases the Claret Jug.

“Every single person that is playing in The Open dreams of winning in The Open and wants to win it.”

“I just think I am the lucky one that gets to have home support and use that as really, really positive fuel.”

With another strong season behind him and confidence built through consistent performances, Fleetwood heads into Royal Birkdale believing his long pursuit of a major championship is still very much alive.