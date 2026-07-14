Tommy Fleetwood Announces Personal News Ahead of Open Championship This Week

Tommy Fleetwood does not have apparel sponsorship. He parted ways with Nike at the beginning of this season. Since then, he has worn whatever he feels like, except for the cap.

He signed a deal with BlackStone, the investment management company, for the patchwork on his headgear.

Besides that, for his golf outfits, he walks into the pro shop at the clubs he plays and picks something to wear. Fleetwood began doing it at Pebble Beach.

“I’m an uncontracted player apparel-wise this year, so I have the freedom to sort of wear what I want,” he said. “I think the first one I did was Pebble Beach this year.”

With The Open Championship being held in Southport, the town where he grew up, Fleetwood wants to wear something local as a gesture of gratitude for all the support and surprises he has received since returning home.

“I think wearing something local would be something really cool and something lovely,” he revealed to the press. “I do like a lot of merchandise from golf clubs, and sometimes when you’re from an area, it kind of passes you by.”

Fleetwood lacks a major despite having a commendable career. What a story it would be to do so at Royal Birkdale.

Tommy Fleetwood on his Son Frankie Watching Him at Royal Birkdale

Fleetwood was seven when the Open Championship teed off at Royal Birkdale in 1998. Since then, golf has had a permanent home in his heart. He grew up playing the sport.

Now in 2026, the circle of life has come full circle. At Royal Birkdale, Fleetwood’s eight-year-old son, Frankie, will be watching him.

The one thing family does is they live and breathe every moment with you,” he expressed. “Sometimes it’s a lot more stressful being the ones that aren’t hitting the shots.”

“Frankie’s 8, so he’s sort of my age when The Open came here in 1998,” he added. “That’s definitely where my dreams of making it as a golfer sort of started.”

Tommy Fleetwood Has Not Got Around to See the Mural Yet

In Fleetwood’s honor, Scottsdale Golf commissioned a mural made by local artist Paul Curtis.

A gesture similar to the welcome Shane Lowry of Northern Ireland received when he returned home to play in Royal Portrush last year.

The mural was created near the course and it serves as the main attraction for a fan zone. The town wishes to hold live activities at the place, welcoming and entertaining tourists who will be visiting from around the world.

But Fleetwood himself has not yet seen the mural.

“I haven’t had a chance to go to any of them yet,” Fleetwood said. “The way the schedule has been, I had a couple of days home the week before Scotland and I did come over to Birkdale, but being able to see these things, I’ve not been able to yet, which would be great if I did.”