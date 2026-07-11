Tommy Fleetwood Personal News Emerges Just Days Before Open Championship

Tommy Fleetwood has been showered with surprises since his return to England.

Just a few weeks ago, Scottsdale Golf unveiled a special mural, made by local artist Paul Curtis, near the Royal Birkdale. It will serve as the centrepiece of the fanzone that hopes to attract visiting fans through live activities.

Now, he was surprised again. A massive portrait blankets the grass at Chavasse Park. Liverpool One announced a 1,000-square-meter tribute on Friday.

“To celebrate the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale, we just had to create a supersized display of support to our local golf legend Tommy Fleetwood!” They wrote on Instagram.

Three artists worked for two full days on the 40-by-25-meter painting. They used special grass pitch-marking paint.

“As the region welcomes visitors not just from around the UK, but from across the world,” Brendan Hattam, Centre Director at Liverpool One, said. “We wanted to mark this special occasion with a supersized display of support.”

“Wow!! Extremely honoured, guys, thank you!!” Fleetwood wrote in response.

This year, the fourth major tees off in Southport, Fleetwood’s home. Therefore, a lot of excitement surrounds him.

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Every year, Fleetwood and his wife, Clare, make a visit to Centre Court and this year was no exception. During the off week, the couple took their seats in the Royal Box alongside several other golfing stars.

Shortly after the visit, Fleetwood announced a major partnership between Rossall School and his academy.

Starting in September 2026, the Lancashire-based institution will become the exclusive associate of the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. The school has consistently produced excellence on the national stage.

Rossall School will become the fourth addition to the Tommy Fleetwood Academy family and the first educational institution.

The collaboration also introduces the fully funded Tommy Fleetwood Scholarship, with applications opening on July 2.

Fleetwood Golf Club also hosted the school’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Tommy Fleetwood Holds Good Chance at Winning the Open Championship

The home atmosphere will be a major boost for Fleetwood next week. Cheers from the fans will definitely uplift his confidence.

Moreover, he recently practiced the course extensively. In a sequence shot with R&A Golf, he said it had been a dream for him.

“I dreamt as a kid just to be able to play the Open, so hopefully you know if I can play well and compete,” Fleetwood said. “So many close connections to the town. It fills me with goosebumps, butterflies, nerves and excitement.”

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, has not enjoyed the best preparation for links golf this year after missing the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open.

As a result, Fleetwood’s biggest challenge in his bid for a maiden major title could come from Rory McIlroy.