Tommy Fleetwood’s Personal Decision Could Lead to Big Tiger Woods Announcement

Tommy Fleetwood’s outfits have been the talk recently. After parting ways with Nike this year, he keeps on trying different brands.

On Friday at The Open, he went with an outfit designed by Tiger Woods’ apparel brand Sun Day Red. He chose an all-blue color palette for Friday.

The fashion choice quickly caught the attention of the 15-time major champion himself. Woods took to X to share his approval of Fleetwood’s look.

“Looking good out there,” Woods tweeted Friday morning.

Fleetwood rolled up in an SDR T-shirt when he came to the course. He was spotted rocking Sun Day Red sweaters, polos and shoes at various tournaments, including The Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the U.S. Open this year.

Though there’s no official news yet, Fleetwood might sign a permanent deal with Woods’ brand. Golf insider Dan Rapaport also believes the same.

“Tommy Fleetwood to Sun Day Red, just a matter of time,” he said.

Tommy Fleetwood Promised Going Local

Before the start of the tournament, Fleetwood expressed to the media that he was planning to sport something locally made at Royal Birkdale.

Being from the town of Southport, it would really heighten the local atmosphere for fans who have come out to support him.

“I think wearing something local would be something really cool and something lovely,” he revealed to the press. “I do like a lot of merchandise from golf clubs and sometimes when you’re from an area, it kind of passes you by.”

Tiger Woods Launches the Royal Collection

Woods launched his newest apparel line right before The Open Championship. Sun Day Red dropped the Royal Collection on July 9.

The launch aligns perfectly with the tournament at Royal Birkdale to honor historic British links golf. Woods will not compete in the event this year.

The palette includes muted blues and tans.

Woods ended his deal with Nike in a similar manner in 2024. After which, he launched Sun Day Red, partnering with TaylorMade.