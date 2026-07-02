Tommy Fleetwood Announces Personal News Hours After Wimbledon Appearance With Wife Clare

Tommy Fleetwood and his wife Clare showed up all dressed for Wimbledon on Wednesday to watch defending champion Jannik Sinner’s match.

“Such a special day at @wimbledon. Always an honour to be invited. Thank you, Deborah Jevans, for having us,” Fleetwood posted on Instagram.

Fleetwood and his wife keep making appearances every year at the event and are one of the most cherished faces in the circuit. Just hours after that, the 35-year-old golfer made another personal announcement.

Tommy Fleetwood Academy, founded in May 2019 by the star, is partnering with Rossall School, an institution known for golfing excellence.

“Hey everyone, I am so proud to announce our very first TFA partnership with a school in the UK,” Fleetwood said in the announcement video. “Rossall School in Lancashire is renowned for their golfing excellence and I’m so excited to play a part in it and continue in their success.”

The independent boarding school operates an elite athletic talent pipeline. The Rossall Golf Academy launched a decade ago in 2016. It currently ranks as the premier school program in Britain.

Student golfers consistently dominate regional and national amateur tournament circuits.

Rossall captured the Independent Schools Golf Association National Championship in January this year. The squad conquered a massive field of 112 participating schools.

The academy celebrates its tenth operational anniversary in July 2026. The school will host an inaugural Golf Academy Fundraising Day. Fleetwood Golf Club will host this massive milestone celebration event.

Besides Tommy Fleetwood, Others Big Names Also Attended Wimbledon

Besides Fleetwood, other golfers also graced the Royal Box on Wednesday. Justin Rose and his wife, Kate Phillips, were also in the stands. But the biggest name among all of them was Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll.

McIlroy proudly wore his iconic Masters green jacket. The cameras captured the couple engaging in rare PDA and also a funny moment.

As the customary bucket of sweets came to him, he extended it towards Erica. But unfortunately, she took a tad bit long to decide on her choices.

Finally, when Stoll reached out to grab a sweet, McIlroy unknowingly pulled the candy bucket away, thinking she wasn’t interested. The BBC presenter Clare Balding particularly enjoyed the moment.

McIlroy also caught a challenge from tennis legend Novak Djokovic.

“Rory, what a beautiful jacket. Is that a Masters jacket? It must be. Round of applause for Rory for the Masters, please,” he said, sporting his own white Lacoste jacket.

“I want that jacket. I’ll play you. This jacket for that jacket, we’ll play tennis! No golf.”

Tommy Fleetwood Was Recently Surprised by Scottsdale Golf

Scottsdale Golf commissioned a special tribute for Tommy Fleetwood ahead of the Open Championship. A monumental mural now celebrates the local star in his hometown.

The 154th Open begins this month at nearby Royal Birkdale. The coastal town anticipates hosting thousands of global golf enthusiasts.

Renowned street artist Paul Curtis painted the spectacular artwork. The piece covers a massive 50-by-20-meter brick wall. It dominates the Southport and Birkdale Sports Club facade. The venue sits just a short walk from Royal Birkdale.