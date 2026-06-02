PGA Tour Reveals Major Update Involving The Sentry

Beginning in 2027, Sentry Insurance will become the title sponsor of the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines, with the tournament adopting the name The Sentry. The announcement marks another major shift in the Tour’s evolving schedule and further confirms the end of an era for professional golf in Hawaii.

For years, The Sentry served as the PGA Tour’s season-opening event, traditionally staged on Maui and featuring a limited field of top performers from the previous season. While the tournament became synonymous with breathtaking ocean views and the Hawaiian golf experience, its future had been clouded by uncertainty after the event was canceled and reports emerged that it would not return beyond 2026.

Those reports became reality earlier this year when the PGA Tour confirmed that Hawaii would no longer host the event beginning in 2027. Now, the tournament’s name lives on, but in a dramatically different setting.

Torrey Pines Adds Another Prestigious Event

Located along the Pacific coastline in San Diego, Torrey Pines has been a fixture on the PGA Tour schedule since the late 1960s and is widely regarded as one of the most iconic municipal golf facilities in the world. The South Course, in particular, has earned international recognition through its PGA Tour history and its role as host of multiple U.S. Opens.

While the venue itself remains unchanged, the tournament identity will undergo a major transformation. The event previously known as the Farmers Insurance Open will officially transition to The Sentry following the expiration of Farmers Insurance’s title sponsorship agreement after the 2026 season.

The sponsorship change had been anticipated for some time, with reports surfacing in recent years that Farmers would not renew its long-standing partnership. The addition of Sentry Insurance provides continuity for a tournament brand that already carries substantial recognition among golf fans.

PGA Tour’s West Coast Vision Taking Shape

The relocation of The Sentry appears to align with the PGA Tour’s broader plans for its schedule and product strategy.

During The Players Championship earlier this year, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp outlined several priorities for the organization’s future, including a stronger and more prominent West Coast stretch of tournaments. A key objective, according to Rolapp, is creating a marquee event experience at a world-class venue early in the season.

Torrey Pines fits that vision perfectly. The venue already attracts strong fields, significant television attention and enthusiastic fan support. By attaching the Sentry brand to one of the Tour’s most recognizable stops, officials are positioning the event as a centerpiece of the early-season schedule.

“For 75 years the PGA Tour has hosted elite competition in San Diego, including the last 60 at revered Torrey Pines, and we are proud to build upon that legacy and longtime philanthropic impact with our partners at Sentry Insurance,” Rolapp said. “We are pleased to have the support of Sentry and the Century Club of San Diego to further grow what fans and players have long recognized as one of our game’s most celebrated venues and events.”

The timing of the tournament also reflects the Tour’s effort to maximize exposure. The 2027 edition is scheduled for January 27-30 and will conclude on a Saturday, avoiding a direct conflict with NFL playoff games that dominate sports viewership during that period.

What Comes Next for the PGA Tour Schedule?

Although The Sentry’s new home has now been identified, questions remain about where the tournament ultimately fits within the PGA Tour’s long-term calendar plans.

The event will not immediately reclaim its former role as the first tournament of the season in 2027. The American Express in La Quinta, California, is already scheduled to take place the week before, meaning The Sentry will occupy a different position on the calendar during its inaugural year in San Diego.

However, the Tour has hinted that larger scheduling adjustments could arrive as soon as 2028. Rolapp has previously discussed a more comprehensive restructuring of the PGA Tour calendar, including the possibility of a two-track competitive model designed to create stronger momentum throughout the season.

If those changes materialize, Torrey Pines could become an even more prominent launch point for professional golf. With a celebrated venue, a recognizable tournament brand and a major corporate partner in place, The Sentry may ultimately serve as the type of high-profile West Coast showcase the Tour has been seeking.