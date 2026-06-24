Travelers Championship PGA Picks: Three Golfers to Watch For This Week

The PGA Tour resumes its schedule with the Travelers Championship, and golf fans are curious about who to pick this week. The Travelers Championship takes places at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The course demands a capable tee to green game, but also requires golfers to convert a significant amount of birdie looks.

The final score tends to finish around twenty-under par due to the lack of length on the golf course. Proficient ball strikers can take this place apart, but making fairways is critical according to the DataGolf course fit tool.

One player to watch for this week is Patrick Cantlay (30/1). His course history at TPC River Highlands is impeccable. In 11 starts, he has eight top 20 finishes including two in the top five. Cantlay’s ability from tee to green makes him a quality pick to finish well this week even though he has not won since 2022.

Cantlay ranks in the 88th percentile off the tee, the 96th percentile on approach, and the 90th percentile around the greens. While he only ranks in the 66th percentile in putting, birdies are readily available from great tee to green game at the Travelers Championship. Trust Cantlay to be around for the weekend with a chance to break his winless streak.

Travelers Championship PGA Picks: Keep Faith in Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee (55/1) returns this week to the Travelers Championship despite missing the cut last week at the US Open. He remains a good pick to succeed because of the strides he made in his game this season.

From tee to green, Lee owns a complete game. He ranks in the 95th percentile off the tee, 82nd percentile on approach, and 95th percentile around the greens. He ranks in the 77th percentile in putting; however, that number dropped dramatically after back to back poor putting performances at Shinnecock Hills and The Memorial Tournament.

In two starts at TPC River Highlands, Lee owns a t-9th and t-63rd finish. In both starts, Lee lost strokes on approach, but that is a part of his game that he has improved greatly in 2026. Pick the chef to return to the kitchen in form this week at the Travelers Championship.

Andrew Novak Quietly Improves From Tee to Green

2025 was somewhat of a breakout season for Andrew Novak (175/1), but 2026’s results are not as quality. In 28 starts last year, he finished with 12 top 20s, four top fives, and a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Ben Griffin. He lost a playoff against Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage, showing his potential to succeed at signature events on the PGA Tour like the Travelers Championship.

Despite this year only featuring four top 20 results, Novak has improved his ball-striking to a meaningful degree. Novak ranks in the 73rd percentile off the tee, 85th percentile on approach, and 69th percentile around the greens. Where Novak falters this year is with the flatstick, where he ranks in the 28th percentile. That is why his odds are so long this week. As mentioned earlier, putting ranks last among the predictive strokes gained metrics this week by a wide margin.

If Novak’s putting take a turn, the tee to green game could carry him to a nice finish this week. He ranks 80th in the FedEx Cup, so a good week at a signature event could vault him back into a playoff spot as the season reaches its final months. Novak’s best finish at the Travelers Championship is only a t-30, but he’s a nice statistical pick as a long shot this week.