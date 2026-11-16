Tyrrell Hatton Makes Stunning Admission After Dominant Dubai Victory

Tyrrell Hatton looked almost untouchable during Sunday’s final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Englishman cruised to a five-shot victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates, capturing his ninth DP World Tour title and leaving some of golf’s biggest names trailing behind him.

But while Hatton appeared to be in complete control, his thoughts were telling a very different story.

Despite carrying a five-shot lead onto the final hole, the 35-year-old admitted afterward that he was contemplating an almost unimaginable collapse.

Speaking to reporters following his November 15 victory, Hatton revealed that he had been battling nerves throughout the round and struggling to keep his mind from wandering toward disaster.

His admission offered a surprising glimpse into the mentality of one of golf’s most accomplished—and famously emotional—competitors.

Tyrrell Hatton Makes Surprising Admission After Dubai Victory

Hatton’s final-round performance left little doubt about who deserved to win the season-ending tournament.

He entered Sunday holding a one-shot advantage over Victor Perez before pulling away from the field with a six-under 66.

The result gave Hatton a 15-under total and his first victory at the DP World Tour Championship.

However, his commanding lead did little to quiet his nerves.

As Paul Radley reported for The National, Hatton explained that he noticed his five-shot cushion after completing the 17th hole.

“At times, my thought process is outrageous,” Hatton admitted.

He explained that making a nine on the final hole had crossed his mind. Even that disastrous score would have left him with a one-shot victory, but the thought is one that most golfers dread.

Hatton’s concern wasn’t entirely random. He acknowledged that Jumeirah Golf Estates’ closing hole had caused him problems in previous appearances.

Fortunately, his fears never materialized.

Hatton made par on the 18th, securing the victory without any late drama.

For a golfer known for his fiery reactions and colorful displays of frustration, the admission provided a different look at his mental state. He is not immune to the pressure and stress that golf can induce.

Just two days earlier, Hatton had attracted attention after repeatedly striking a putting green with his putter. He insisted he wasn’t planning on changing who he is to satisfy spectators.

Hatton Reveals He Was Battling Nerves Throughout Final Round

Hatton’s anxiety wasn’t limited to the closing stretch.

He revealed that he’d felt unusually nervous before Sunday’s round, despite having considerable experience competing for major professional titles.

The nerves became apparent immediately.

After hitting several promising drives on the practice range, Hatton sent his opening tee shot roughly 60 yards away from his intended target.

He managed to recover and save par, preventing an early mistake and steadying the ship overall.

He subsequently birdied the second and third holes and gradually built a lead that the rest of the field couldn’t overcome.

The victory carried additional significance because Hatton had previously finished runner-up at the DP World Tour Championship in 2016 and 2022 but never taken home the title.

It also marked his sixth Rolex Series victory, matching Jon Rahm’s record.

Hatton secured his ninth title on the circuit and ended the season on a high note.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy finished second in the tournament to clinch his record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai crown.

Overall, Hatton’s comments reaffirm that golf is a difficult game and even the best players in the world aren’t immune to nerves throughout a round.