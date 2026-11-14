Tyrrell Hatton Sends Defiant Message Amid DP World Tour Controversy

Tyrrell Hatton has never been particularly interested in hiding his frustration on the golf course, and the Englishman has made it clear that he isn’t planning to change anytime soon.

The former Ryder Cup star found himself at the center of another controversy during the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai after a video showed him repeatedly striking a green with his putter.

The incident attracted criticism from golf fans, particularly following another golfer’s recent disqualification for damaging a green.

But Hatton, who has been navigating the difficult course conditions in Dubai, isn’t backing away from his fiery approach.

Speaking Saturday after taking the tournament lead, Hatton acknowledged that his behavior sometimes goes too far before delivering a defiant response to his critics.

Tyrrell Hatton Refuses to Change Following Dubai Controversy

Hatton drew attention during Friday’s second round when he reacted angrily to a missed putt at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Video footage showed the Englishman bringing his putter down against the putting surface, prompting criticism on social media and questions about whether disciplinary action was warranted.

The timing of this incident is definitely notable.

As Alex Myers of Golf Digest reported, it came shortly after professional golfer Frank Kennedy was disqualified from the DP World Tour’s qualifying school for damaging a putting green.

Kennedy’s incident involved a substantial divot, while Hatton’s actions did not appear to show comparable damage. Hatton was not penalized for his actions.

Still, the controversy revived questions about the 35-year-old’s notorious temperament.

During a November 14 interview with Martin Dempster of The Scotsman, Hatton addressed his reputation and the criticism surrounding his behavior.

The Englishman acknowledged that he has occasionally crossed the line during his 13-year professional career.

However, he made it clear that criticism from spectators and reporters would not persuade him to change his personality.

“Whether you like it or not, I’m not going to change for that reason. It’s just me,” Hatton said.

The latest incident was hardly his first display of frustration.

During October’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Hatton repeatedly struck the sand with his club after a disappointing shot at Carnoustie.

His emotional reactions have become a familiar feature of his career.

Hatton Takes DP World Tour Championship Lead Ahead of Rory McIlroy

Despite the controversy, Hatton has put himself in an excellent position to finish the season with a significant victory.

The Englishman carded a four-under 68 during Saturday’s third round, moving to nine under par and taking a one-shot advantage over Victor Perez.

Hatton began the day tied with Rory McIlroy, but the Northern Irishman struggled to maintain his position.

McIlroy shot an even-par 72, leaving him four shots behind Hatton entering Sunday’s final round.

The two golfers also shared an amusing exchange about Hatton’s temperament.

Before Saturday’s round, McIlroy joked that he hoped his playing partner would wake up in a good mood.

Hatton responded by explaining that the pair enjoy playing together, while acknowledging that McIlroy would be disappointed with his third-round performance.

For Hatton, the opportunity to claim the DP World Tour Championship represents another significant moment in his career.

He is pursuing a record-equalling sixth Rolex Series title and his first victory at the season-ending event.

A victory Sunday would give him another major achievement to celebrate, even in the midst of some controversy.

For Hatton, success and controversy often seem to come hand in hand.

He may recognize that his emotions sometimes get the better of him, but he has no intention of becoming a different golfer to satisfy his critics.