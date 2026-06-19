What Really Happened After a US Open Fan Appeared to Pick Up Rory McIlroy’s Ball

Rory McIlroy found himself at the center of one of the most talked-about moments of the U.S. Open, but it had nothing to do with a birdie, bogey, or spectacular shot.

Instead, fans watching Thursday’s opening round at Shinnecock Hills were left wondering whether a spectator had picked up McIlroy’s golf ball in the middle of play.

The moment quickly spread across social media and television broadcasts, prompting questions about whether a rules violation had occurred.

As it turns out, officials say the situation was not what it appeared to be.

Fan Appeared to Grab Rory McIlroy’s Ball During the Opening Round of the US Open

The incident occurred on the fourth hole, McIlroy’s 13th hole of the day.

After hitting his approach shot from the left rough on the par-4, McIlroy pushed the ball right. It bounced off a cart path before settling in a patch of flattened grass near spectators.

Television footage showed a woman wearing a white hat and dark skirt approaching the ball as a crowd gathered around the area.

The video appeared to show the fan bending down and reaching toward the ball moments before the camera cut away.

Viewers immediately reacted as though the ball had been picked up.

The scene reminded many golf fans of a similar incident involving McIlroy at the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, when a spectator picked up one of his tee shots after it landed in the rough.

Under the Rules of Golf, a player is generally allowed to replace a moved ball to its original position when a spectator causes interference.

At Shinnecock Hills, however, that procedure was never necessary.

USGA Reveals What Actually Happened

After the incident generated widespread discussion, GOLF.com contacted the United States Golf Association for clarification.

According to a statement provided by the USGA rules department, the fan never actually touched the golf ball.

“Right after McIlroy’s second shot on the 4th hole came to rest, it appeared on the broadcast that a fan was about to pick it up when the camera moved away,” a USGA spokesperson said.

“However, based on the testimony of fans and a review of the available video, his ball was not lifted.”

The statement continued:

“The fan stopped just before picking it up and McIlroy played the ball as it lay.”

The clarification quickly put an end to speculation that a rules issue had occurred.

It’s unclear whether McIlroy was even aware of the commotion unfolding around his golf ball.

He was not asked about the incident following his round.

Rory McIlroy Turned Potential Distraction Into Strong Start at the 2026 US Open

If the incident affected McIlroy, it did not show in his play.

After arriving at his ball, he chipped to approximately 18 feet and converted the par-saving putt.

Moments later, he made eagle on the par-5 fifth hole to move to three-under par.

McIlroy eventually signed for a one-under 69 after giving back two strokes with bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes.

Following the round, the Masters champion was satisfied with his position given the demanding conditions at Shinnecock Hills.

“I think with the conditions today, anything under par or anything around even par is a good score,” McIlroy told reporters.

“It was a day to really just keep yourself in the tournament and not shoot yourself out of it, which is exactly what I did eight years ago here.”

McIlroy was referencing the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, where he opened with an 80 and ultimately missed the cut.