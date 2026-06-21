US Open Final Round Tee Times: Complete Pairings and Schedule for Sunday at Shinnecock

The final round of the 2026 U.S. Open is set, with Wyndham Clark holding a commanding six-shot lead heading into Sunday at Shinnecock Hills. The 2023 U.S. Open champion carded an even-par 70 in the third round to extend his advantage and move within 18 holes of a second national championship title.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be his closest challenger. Scheffler, who shot one of only two under-par rounds on Saturday, will play in the final pairing alongside Clark at 2:30 p.m. ET. A victory would not only complete a remarkable comeback but also secure the career Grand Slam for Scheffler on his 30th birthday and Father’s Day.

The final round schedule was released following Saturday’s play, with players teeing off in twosomes beginning at 7:45 a.m. ET. Several notable names remain within striking distance, including Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim, and Sahith Theegala, all hoping to make a Sunday charge on one of golf’s most demanding venues.

Complete 2026 U.S. Open Final-Round Tee Times

The U.S. Golf Association released the final-round pairings following Saturday’s third round at Shinnecock Hills. Players will tee off in twosomes beginning at 7:45 a.m. ET, with the leaders heading out in the afternoon as the championship reaches its conclusion.

NBC’s coverage is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. ET, allowing time for a potential playoff if necessary.

Selected Sunday tee times (ET):

10:24 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Michael Brennan

10:51 a.m.: Cameron Young, Joaquin Niemann

11:02 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Laurie Canter

11:24 a.m.: Justin Rose, Max McGreevy

11:35 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Ben Griffin

11:46 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Pierceson Coody

12:13 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Akshay Bhatia

1:19 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners

1:35 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:46 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:57 p.m.: Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

2:08 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Sam Stevens

2:19 p.m.: Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala

2:30 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark

The day will begin with Dylan Wu and James Nicholas at 7:45 a.m. ET, while several former major champions and Ryder Cup stars are scheduled throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler Headline Final Pairing at Shinnecock Hills

The spotlight will be on the final group as Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler tee off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Clark enters Sunday with a six-shot advantage after extending his lead during a difficult third round. The 2023 U.S. Open champion remains in control of the championship, but Scheffler sits closest among the chasing pack and will have a chance to apply pressure from the same group.

Scheffler is attempting to complete the career Grand Slam and acknowledged the significance of the opportunity after Saturday’s round.

“I think it’s appropriate to understand what’s at stake,” Scheffler said. “I’ve worked really hard for a long time to have a chance to win golf tournaments and to win major championships.”

The world No. 1 also knows the challenge ahead.

“I’ll need a really nice round tomorrow if I’m going to try and catch Wyndham,” Scheffler said.

Just ahead of the leaders, Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala will tee off at 2:19 p.m. ET, while Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood headline another notable pairing at 1:46 p.m. ET.

With the leaderboard packed behind Clark, Sunday at Shinnecock Hills will determine whether the American can secure a second U.S. Open title or whether one of the chasing contenders can produce a late charge.