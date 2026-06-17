U.S. Open Golf Picks: Three Players to Watch For This Week

With the U.S. Open set to tee off on Thursday, fans scramble to see who their picks will be for the golf year’s third major. The U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills should be an incredible test that requires immense skill throughout the bag, as typical for any major championship.

However, Shinnecock Hills is also different from other U.S. Open courses. Looking at DataGolf’s course fit tool, the skills that are more important than usual are driving accuracy, around the green, and approach play. Distance and putting take a backseat to those skillsets; although, they are clearly still impactful just not as important.

Si Woo Kim (36/1) fits that criteria perfectly. He ranks in the 98th percentile in driving accuracy, the 96th percentile in approach play, and the 97th percentile around the greens. Kim’s 2026 season has been the best of his career thus far, gaining +1.93 strokes against the field on average each round.

While poor putting has taken away from his season at times, the recent results with the flat stick have taken a huge turn. Over his last nine starts, Kim gained strokes with the putter in seven of them. He now ranks in the 72nd percentile in putting. With all that in mind, Kim could finally breakthrough at a major championship and contend. The 2017 Players champion deserves a look to win his first major given the season he has had.

U.S. Open Golf Picks: Will Min Woo Lee Cook?

Min Woo Lee (76/1) enters the U.S. Open somewhat under the radar despite being one of the leaders throughout the first few days at the PGA Champion. 2026 largely remains the best year of Lee’s career as a professional golfer, averaging +1.52 strokes gained per round. Throughout the bag, he rates out excellently.

He ranks in the 94th percentile in driving, 80th percentile on approach, 97th percentile around the greens, and the 81st percentile in putting. Despite some poor results at The Masters Tournament and The Memorial Tournament, Lee’s season has been very consistent. He owns nine top 20s and three top 5s over his 15 starts in 2026.

Through the first three days at the PGA Championship, Lee flirted with the lead as well as being one of the seven first round leaders. He finished t-18th but that marked his first top 20 finish at a major since the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023 where he finished in the top 5. Given this is Lee’s best season as a professional and his previous success at U.S. Open venues, he should be an excellent pick for this golf tournament.

Jake Knapp: A Potential Sleeper if Healthy

Jake Knapp’s (125/1) 2026 season has showcased some incredible results. Through his nine starts so far, seven of them have been top 20s with the worst of them being an 11th place finish at The Masters Tournament. He missed the cut at The Players and finished t-74th at the RBC Heritage. However, Knapp has not played since the RBC Heritage, missing several tournaments due to a sprained thumb and wrist.

Knapp ranks in the 91st percentile in driving, 82nd percentile on approach, 52nd percentile around the greens, and the 93rd percentile in putting. If Knapp is healthy for this week, expect him to be a potential contender despite his lack of major championship results. That being said, an 11th place finish at The Masters is obviously nothing to scoff at, and his consistent performance at top events this season is eye-widening. Assuming he’s not too rusty, Knapp could be a fantastic dark horse to become the U.S. Open champion this week.