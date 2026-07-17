Vanessa Trump’s Daughter Kai Makes Personal Admission on Her Mom’s Boyfriend Tiger Woods

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, has a legend to look up to. She feels “inspired” by her mom Vanessa’s boyfriend, Tiger Woods.

At the 2026 ESPYS in New York City on Wednesday, July 15, Kai spoke all about the golfing legend in an interview with US Weekly.

“He’s inspired me a lot,” she said. “Just to be a better person, better golfer, and stuff like that.”

Kai developed an interest in golf long before Woods’ arrival in his life. President Trump owns a lot of golf courses around the world and she has spent quite some time in them.

But now she gets the guidance from arguably the best golfer ever.

“Just keep on being you and just live life,” Kai said when she was asked about a piece of advice from the golf legend. “He’s amazing”

She is a highly competitive, scratch-handicap golfer who is preparing to play NCAA Division I women’s golf at the University of Miami starting in 2026-2027.

Tiger Woods Plays A Huge Part in Kai Trump’s Mother’s Life

Woods has become an essential part of the family. Vanessa finds comfort talking daily with him while she is going through her recovery from breast cancer.

With the 50-year-old’s own DUI arrest in March and an ongoing court case, it has been difficult for him, too. A lot of public attention has fallen on the family, especially Kai, who is also an Instagram influencer.

“Everything has its balance,” she told Us Weekly. “I just like to stay true to myself and just keep on living my life like a normal teenager, to be honest.”

She recently graduated from high school in May. Woods pressed pause on his rehab program in Zurich to attend her ceremony. He was absolutely not going to miss it. Such is the bond between Kai and the golfer.

“I hang out with my friends. I know I live a very, very private life and that’s kind of how I balance it all,” she added. “I get to go to amazing events like this today, but then I’m gonna go home and hang out with my friends and just do normal people stuff.”

Tiger Woods is Adamant to Return to Golf

Woods completed his rehab in learning to manage the pain without opioids. Once everything falls back on track, he might return to playing professional golf again.

The probability of that happening looks bleak this year, but the world can expect him back in 2027 if he can focus on golf again.

“I don’t know when it will be or how he will do it, but Tiger is determined to return,” an insider told People in June. “He has to get his pain management going in the right direction and also be able to continue a fitness routine, which will help him do the best he can when seriously playing golf. This could be tough. But it’s something he wants.”