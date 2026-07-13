Tiger Woods’ Personal Decision Surfaces After Recent Announcement

Tiger Woods recently returned to the States after a three-month rehab program in Zurich. And since returning, he has announced quite a few business developments.

Most recently, he shared the first look at the third Cabo course that he is building at Legacy Club with the Diamante team.

There’s also the acquisition of golf technology company Full Swing by Versant, which would increase the valuation of Woods’ stake by at least three times. It would be worth about $10.6 million.

Amid these business developments, Woods has not forgotten about his juniors. He still plays an inspiring part in the up-and-coming golfers’ lives.

Tom Kim, 24, lifted his fourth PGA Tour trophy at the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday. Woods was the first to congratulate him.

“On TGL being on Tiger’s team, I’ve been able to ask him questions on certain things,” Kim revealed to the press. “He’s been really helpful a lot of the time. This was my first win in three years.”

“The first person that texted me was Tiger Woods,” he added. “Shows you the person he is and how much he cares.”

Both players represent Jupiter Links GC in the tech-infused indoor golf league, TGL, alongside Max Homa and Kevin Kisner. They recently battled through the TGL Finals series together for the SoFi Cup.

Tiger Woods Launches New Apparel Collection

Woods just launched his newest clothing drop. The brand, Sun Day Red, released The Royal Collection before the Open Championship.

This specific line embraces the deep traditions of links golf. Designers incorporated unique coastal gray and rich burgundy color palettes.

“Performance-engineered for the course, rooted in the heritage of the game,” Sun Day Red and the 15-time major champion posted.

Woods wore Nike apparel for nearly three decades. The legendary partnership ended in late 2023. This brought about his own apparel brand.

Woods partnered with TaylorMade to build Sun Day Red. The new brand officially launched early this year.

Tiger Woods’ Golf Career Still in Doubt

Despite the apparel launch for the event, Woods himself is not part of the field. 2026 became yet another year in which he missed all four majors.

Despite the rising confidence and repeated assurances, there is no fixed timeline for his return. Woods wishes to return to golf and has taken pain management lessons during his three-month rehab, but did not return this year.

Hopes are still up for a 2027 comeback. Once everything settles down in his personal life, he might be able to focus on golf.

Right now, his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, is dealing with breast cancer while he is tied to an ongoing court case. Golf has fallen on the priority list.