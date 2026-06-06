Weather Delay at Memorial Tournament: When Will Play Resume?

T

The Memorial Tournament on Saturday saw another horn blown after play was suspended early due to inclement weather just after 11:15 a.m. ET.

Late-afternoon play was then suspended again, as the weather forecast had predicted. Around 5 p.m., rain and lightning were expected, with a 30% chance of precipitation rising to 60% by 7 p.m.

“The third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was suspended at 4:34 p.m. due to inclement weather,” the PGA Tour posted on X.

As of now, no update on the resumption time has been relayed, but fans can expect a delay of at least 45 minutes. That is when the first update from officials is expected, based on the weather conditions.

Current radar imagery shows the storm system moving steadily eastward through central Ohio and hitting the bullseye over Muirfield Village Golf Club.

When is the Update Expected?

Forecasts indicating the heaviest rainfall could clear the Dublin area by approximately 6:30 p.m.

The rain changed the course, softening the greens and allowing players to produce some low scores, especially Scottie Scheffler, who made three birdies and an eagle.

But just as he was about to make a run at the top, the winds picked up and stopped him in his tracks. He then made two bogeys.

So, as of now, the first update is expected around 5:20 p.m. ET.

Tee times were already delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes. If play is stopped again for that long, the final portion of the third round might not be completed until early Sunday.

J.T. Poston and Ryan Gerrard share the lead at 9-under par through five holes before the storms set in. Sam Burns is right behind them at 8-under. Eric Cole, who lost his chance to win his first PGA Tour title at the Charles Schwab Challenge against Russell Henley in a playoff, is also in contention at 6-under.