Former PGA Tour Winner Accused of Stealing Business Idea in New Lawsuit

Former PGA Tour winner Wesley Bryan is at the center of a legal dispute involving a business venture that has helped reshape the world of YouTube golf.

Bryan, who launched Your Golf Tour alongside his brother George and fellow golf creator Grant Horvat earlier this year, is at the center of allegations that confidential business information was used to develop the popular competition.

According to Sean Zak of GOLF.com, Colorado-based One Shot Ventures LLC has filed a lawsuit against Bryan Bros Golf and Provisions Group, alleging violations of nondisclosure agreements and the misuse of a golf competition concept originally proposed by businessman Kevin Baum.

The lawsuit was filed October 26 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. Bryan Bros LLC and Provisions Group LLC are the named defendants.

The allegations threaten to cast a shadow over one of YouTube golf’s most prominent ventures, which has attracted millions of viewers and brought together some of the sport’s most popular online personalities.

Lawsuit Accuses Bryan Bros of Misusing Confidential Business Information

The dispute dates back to early 2024, when Baum began discussing a proposed golf competition with Wesley Bryan and Joe Gilliland, the founder of Provisions Group.

According to the complaint, the proposed venture would have featured teams of professional golfers, content creators and celebrities competing in both individual and team formats.

GOLF.com reported that Bryan and Gilliland signed nondisclosure agreements restricting how confidential information from those discussions could be used.

The lawsuit alleges the information was intended exclusively for the proposed business partnership, rather than competing ventures developed independently.

Bryan was enthusiastic about the project, according to the complaint, which quotes him describing his interest as “all in.”

The filing also alleges that Bryan projected the venture’s most successful content could generate approximately $50,000 per video, per event, through YouTube advertising.

Baum’s company claims he invested hundreds of thousands of dollars and extensive time developing the concept while relying on the continued participation of Bryan and Gilliland.

Ultimately, the original venture never materialized as envisioned by One Shot Ventures.

The company now contends that confidential information from those conversations was subsequently used to help develop Your Golf Tour.

The accusations have not been proven in court. GOLF.com reported that Bryan Bros Golf and Provisions Group had not formally responded to the complaint, and their representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Your Golf Tour Has Become a Major YouTube Golf Venture

The lawsuit comes as Bryan and his brother George have continued expanding their presence beyond traditional professional golf.

Wesley, who won the 2017 RBC Heritage, was indefinitely suspended by the PGA Tour after participating in a LIV Golf-associated creator event in 2025.

His subsequent move into creator-driven competition helped establish Your Golf Tour, a series that has already generated tens of millions of YouTube views.

The competition features four teams across four tournaments, with recognizable names including Grant Horvat, Brad Dalke, Garrett Clark, and Roger Steele.

Team Wesley collected $300,000 for winning the second tournament, while the planned season finale at Wynn Las Vegas carries a $1 million purse.

This lawsuit introduces a different kind of challenge for the brothers as their golf business continues growing.

One Shot Ventures is seeking damages, although the amount has not been specified in GOLF.com’s reporting.

For now, the allegations remain contested legal claims rather than established wrongdoing, and the dispute’s eventual outcome remains uncertain.