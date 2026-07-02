Multiple golfers abruptly withdraw from John Deere Classic this week.

Multiple golfers have chosen to skip this year’s John Deere Classic. With golf shifting to Europe for the next two weeks, many players have opted to sit out this event.

The biggest name among the three is Venezuelan golfer Jhonattan Vegas. The 41-year-old is set to tee it up at next week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

His most recent start came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished at 7-under par.

Vegas has not had the best season so far, recording just two top-25 finishes in 16 starts. He will be replaced in the field by Will Gordon.

The second withdrawal is Colombian golfer Nico Echavarria. The 31-year-old has enjoyed a solid season so far. He won the Cognizant Classic earlier this year, taking home more than $1.7 million.

Echavarria is also in the field for the Genesis Scottish Open, so he has opted to take this week off after finishing at 11-under par at the Travelers Championship.

His withdrawal has opened the door for Cameron Champ to enter the field.

The third player to withdraw is Taylor Montgomery, who has played only five events this season and has missed the cut in all of them. He will be replaced by Noah Goodwin.

Despite them missing the competition this year, the field looks quite entertaining.

Jordan Spieth Chasing the Signature Status at John Deere Classic

Jordan Spieth ranks 54th in the current FedEx standings. He holds 689 points right now.

Spieth sits completely outside the critical top 50. He must reach that threshold soon. Top 50 status ensures BMW Championship entry. It also secures 2027 Signature Event exemptions. Missing the top 50 creates massive schedule uncertainty.

Players outside that mark face brutal qualifying routes. They rely on sponsor exemptions for premier events.

Spieth won the John Deere Classic twice. His past victories occurred in 2013 and 2015. He tied for 26th place in 2024. Course history rarely guarantees future success. He desperately needs a high finish this week.

Rickie Fowler is Pushing for East Lake at John Deere Classic

Rickie Fowler sits 33rd in the standings. He has earned 1,057 FedExCup points. Fowler practically guarantees himself a playoff spot. He comfortably rests inside the top 70.

His primary goal involves reaching the Tour Championship. Only the top 30 players reach East Lake. Fowler requires a strong finish to close the gap.

His form looked stable at the Travelers Championship after missing three straight cuts heading into the tournament. He currently ranks 42nd in the world.

Fowler tied for 18th place here last year. Consistency defines his recent tournament appearances.