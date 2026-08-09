Wyndham Championship 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

The PGA Tour wraps up its regular season this week with the Wyndham Championship, where players have one final opportunity to improve their standing before the FedExCup Playoffs begin.

Held at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, the tournament carries an $8.5 million purse, with the tournament champion receiving $1.53 million.

Defending champion Cameron Young returns after capturing his first PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship last year.

According to PGA Tour, his victory made him “the 1,000th unique winner on the PGA Tour.”

“When it goes well, it feels like you never will play bad again. It just comes and goes. You kind of have to be ready for either one,” Young said last summer.

“At some point it’s going to get harder. At some point you’ll come out of that difficult period, and it will feel easy again. It’s kind of just a game of being ready for whatever comes next.”

2026 Wyndham Championship Prize Money Payouts

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, per PGA Tour:

1st: $1,530,000

2nd: $926,500

3rd: $586,500

4th: $416,500

5th: $348,500

6th: $308,125

7th: $286,875

8th: $265,625

9th: $248,625

10th: $231,625

11th: $214,625

12th: $197,625

13th: $180,625

14th: $163,625

15th: $155,125

16th: $146,625

17th: $138,125

18th: $129,625

19th: $121,125

20th: $112,625

21st: $104,125

22nd: $95,625

23rd: $88,825

24th: $82,025

25th: $75,225

26th: $68,425

27th: $65,875

28th: $63,325

29th: $60,775

30th: $58,225

31st: $55,675

32nd: $53,125

33rd: $50,575

34th: $48,450

35th: $46,325

36th: $44,200

37th: $42,075

38th: $40,375

39th: $38,675

40th: $36,975

41st: $35,275

42nd: $33,575

43rd: $31,875

44th: $30,175

45th: $28,475

46th: $26,775

47th: $25,075

48th: $23,715

49th: $22,525

50th: $21,845

51st: $21,335

52nd: $20,825

53rd: $20,485

54th: $20,145

55th: $19,975

56th: $19,805

57th: $19,635

58th: $19,465

59th: $19,295

60th: $19,125

61st: $18,955

62nd: $18,785

63rd: $18,615

64th: $18,445

65th: $18,275

66th: $18,105

67th: $17,935

68th: $17,765

69th: $17,595

70th: $17,425

71st: $17,255

72nd: $17,085

73rd: $16,915

74th: $16,745

75th: $16,575

76th: $16,405

77th: $16,235

78th: $16,065

79th: $15,895

80th: $15,725

81st: $15,555

82nd: $15,385

83rd: $15,215

84th: $15,045

85th: $14,875

86th: $14,705

87th: $14,535

88th: $14,365

89th: $14,195

90th: $14,025

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

Once the Wyndham Championship concludes, the focus shifts to the FedExCup Playoffs, where the top players in the standings will battle over three weeks for the season-long title and some of the richest purses in professional golf.

The playoffs begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship from August 13-16 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The opening playoff event features a $20 million purse, with the winner taking home $3.6 million and earning 750 FedExCup points. Justin Rose enters as the defending champion.

The action then moves to the BMW Championship from August 20-23 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. Like the opening playoff event, the BMW Championship offers a $20 million purse, a $3.6 million winner’s prize, and 750 FedExCup points. Scottie Scheffler is the tournament’s defending champion.

The season concludes with the TOUR Championship from August 27-30 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The finale boasts a massive $40 million purse, including a $10 million payday for the champion. Tommy Fleetwood returns as the defending winner as the PGA Tour crowns its FedExCup champion to cap the 2026 season.