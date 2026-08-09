Wyndham Championship 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

The PGA Tour wraps up its regular season this week with the Wyndham Championship, where players have one final opportunity to improve their standing before the FedExCup Playoffs begin.
Held at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, the tournament carries an $8.5 million purse, with the tournament champion receiving $1.53 million.
Defending champion Cameron Young returns after capturing his first PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship last year.
According to PGA Tour, his victory made him “the 1,000th unique winner on the PGA Tour.”
“When it goes well, it feels like you never will play bad again. It just comes and goes. You kind of have to be ready for either one,” Young said last summer.
“At some point it’s going to get harder. At some point you’ll come out of that difficult period, and it will feel easy again. It’s kind of just a game of being ready for whatever comes next.”
2026 Wyndham Championship Prize Money Payouts
Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, per PGA Tour:
1st: $1,530,000
2nd: $926,500
3rd: $586,500
4th: $416,500
5th: $348,500
6th: $308,125
7th: $286,875
8th: $265,625
9th: $248,625
10th: $231,625
11th: $214,625
12th: $197,625
13th: $180,625
14th: $163,625
15th: $155,125
16th: $146,625
17th: $138,125
18th: $129,625
19th: $121,125
20th: $112,625
21st: $104,125
22nd: $95,625
23rd: $88,825
24th: $82,025
25th: $75,225
26th: $68,425
27th: $65,875
28th: $63,325
29th: $60,775
30th: $58,225
31st: $55,675
32nd: $53,125
33rd: $50,575
34th: $48,450
35th: $46,325
36th: $44,200
37th: $42,075
38th: $40,375
39th: $38,675
40th: $36,975
41st: $35,275
42nd: $33,575
43rd: $31,875
44th: $30,175
45th: $28,475
46th: $26,775
47th: $25,075
48th: $23,715
49th: $22,525
50th: $21,845
51st: $21,335
52nd: $20,825
53rd: $20,485
54th: $20,145
55th: $19,975
56th: $19,805
57th: $19,635
58th: $19,465
59th: $19,295
60th: $19,125
61st: $18,955
62nd: $18,785
63rd: $18,615
64th: $18,445
65th: $18,275
66th: $18,105
67th: $17,935
68th: $17,765
69th: $17,595
70th: $17,425
71st: $17,255
72nd: $17,085
73rd: $16,915
74th: $16,745
75th: $16,575
76th: $16,405
77th: $16,235
78th: $16,065
79th: $15,895
80th: $15,725
81st: $15,555
82nd: $15,385
83rd: $15,215
84th: $15,045
85th: $14,875
86th: $14,705
87th: $14,535
88th: $14,365
89th: $14,195
90th: $14,025
What’s Next on the PGA Tour?
Once the Wyndham Championship concludes, the focus shifts to the FedExCup Playoffs, where the top players in the standings will battle over three weeks for the season-long title and some of the richest purses in professional golf.
The playoffs begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship from August 13-16 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The opening playoff event features a $20 million purse, with the winner taking home $3.6 million and earning 750 FedExCup points. Justin Rose enters as the defending champion.
The action then moves to the BMW Championship from August 20-23 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. Like the opening playoff event, the BMW Championship offers a $20 million purse, a $3.6 million winner’s prize, and 750 FedExCup points. Scottie Scheffler is the tournament’s defending champion.
The season concludes with the TOUR Championship from August 27-30 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The finale boasts a massive $40 million purse, including a $10 million payday for the champion. Tommy Fleetwood returns as the defending winner as the PGA Tour crowns its FedExCup champion to cap the 2026 season.
Wyndham Championship 2026 Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make